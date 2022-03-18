x

March 18, 2022

San Francisco Greek Film Festival Coming Soon April 8-16  

March 18, 2022
By The National Herald
SFGFF 2022
The 19th Annual San Francisco Greek Film Festival will be held April 8-16 in a hybrid format. Photo: Courtesy of the San Francisco Greek Film Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The San Francisco Greek Film Festival (SFGFF) announced that their 2022 event, in hybrid format- in person at Delancey Screening Room in San Francisco and with virtual screenings, will take place April 8-16. All programming for the the 19th annual SFGFF is to be announced and will be released with further details on the website: https://grfilm.com.

The Festival team is delighted to have a full nine days of in-person screenings at Delancey Screening Room in San Francisco, celebrating the return of cultural experiences that can be held in real life shared spaces. Rounding out the offerings for the SFGFF 2022 will be a selection of virtual screenings, building on the popularity of these online options over the last two years.

The SFGFF met the challenges during the pandemic with creativity, and determination to fulfill their mission in showcasing cinema from the Greek and Cypriot worlds. The Fall 2020 SFGFF was their first time presenting virtual screenings, augmented by a drive-in movie presentation, with the same mix presented in Spring 2021. With great excitement, the organizers look forward to the meeting their community and followers again in person.

Any Covid safety protocols will follow requirements that may be in place with local regulations, and the venue.

SFGFF is also happy to support the new film King Otto, opening Friday, March 25, 7 PM, at the Vogue Theater, 3290 Sacramento Street in San Francisco, encouraging everyone to attend. Tickets are available online: https://www.voguemovies.com/calendar-of-events/king-otto.

In one of the biggest underdog sports triumphs of all time, the 2004 Greek National Soccer Team defied 300-1 odds to become the unlikeliest of European champions. Director and Bay Area native Christopher André Marks tells the story of how legendary German coach ‘King’ Otto Rehhagel led the Greek team to victory, masterfully depicting how two contrasting cultures came together to speak the same language and write a new chapter of Greek mythology.

Motherland, I See You is a worldwide initiative of the Hellenic Film Academy, under the auspices of the Greece 2021 committee dedicated to salvaging, preserving, and screening Greek films from the 20th Century. Forty-two classic Greek films have been digitally restored for the first time and will make 21 stops on five continents. Seven films will be shown in San Francisco on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, at the Delancey Street Screening Room, 600 The Embarcadero in San Francisco. This event is free to the public. Passes must be obtained online for each film. Details and tickets: https://grfilm.com/motherland-i-see-you.

Started in 2004, the SFGFF is the first and longest-running Greek film festival in the U.S. SFGFF is dedicated to recognizing, supporting, and promoting the best film work by Greek and Cypriot filmmakers from around the world. With screenings of new, innovative, and highly acclaimed films and different events around the annual film Festival week, the SFGFF seeks to inspire, engage, and entertain its diverse audience. Throughout its history, the Festival has also featured screenings of classic films. Through the powerful medium of film, the Festival sustains, elevates and promotes Greek culture, history, and language in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. The SFGFF has showcased some of the most highly regarded Greek/Cypriot films produced over the past 18 years. Since its founding, the film festival has showcased nearly 350 movies, hosted nearly 60 filmmakers as guests, and inspired, engaged and entertained over 9,000 attendees from San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.

More information is available online: https://grfilm.com.

