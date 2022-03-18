x

March 18, 2022

San Francisco Flag-Raising to Honor Greek Independence Day, March 25

March 18, 2022
By The National Herald
UHAS CA 2022 Flag
At left, Dimitri “Jim” Tsiplakos at the grave of Greek novelist Nikos Kazantzakis with the quote that reads: “I hope for nothing. I fear nothing. I'm free.” At right, the Westin St. Francis Hotel Union Square in San Francisco. Photo: Courtesy of Taso Zografos

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – United Hellenic American Societies of California (UHAS) President Taso Zografos on March 17 shared the effort to honor Greek Independence with the blue and white flag raised in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel Union Square on Greek Independence Day, March 25.

Zografos told The National Herald about the late Dimitri “Jim” Tsiplakos, noting that his “was the typical story of our Diaspora Greek Spirit.”

Tsiplakos “like many others left the comforts of his village to establish new Greek family roots in a foreign land,” Zografos continued. “He is fondly remembered by our community for his Philotimo and what it means to be Greek. Tsiplakos served as Chief Engineer at the iconic Westin St. Francis Hotel Union Square in San Francisco and would arrange for the Greek Flag to be raised at the hotel on March 25 for Greek Independence Day.”

“The Westin St. Francis Hotel has agreed to renew Jim’s tradition and once again raise the Greek Flag on Friday, March 25, 2022. ZITO HELLAS. ΖΗΤΩ H ΕΛΛΑΣ,” Zografos said.

The Westin St. Francis Hotel Union Square Executive Assistant to the Area General Manager Ninja Villalta responded to the UHAS request: “Thank you so much for reaching out to us with your request. We would be delighted to honor your uncle’s tradition, and will ensure the Greek flag is raised next Friday, to support this important Greek holiday.”

UHAS is a non-profit entity that was first established in 1954 by Greek immigrant families to help build strong community relations and to sponsor activities and events to help promote, preserve, and protect the Greek culture, heritage, and traditions.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

