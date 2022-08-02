x

August 2, 2022

Samos Young Artists Festival at Pythagorio Ancient Theatre

August 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Samos Young Artists Festival at Pythagorio Ancient Theatre. (Photo via Athens News Agency)

SAMOS – Twenty two new Greek and foreign musicians and acclaimed artists will travel from all over the world to meet on the island of Samos, make rehearsals and exchange views on music and performance and share the stage of the ancient theatre of Pythagorio.

For 12th consecutive year, the Samos Young Artists Festival invites musicians to Samos and presents a one-week programme with live music.

Masha Ilyashow and Alexis Karaiskakis-Nastos, are resposible for the art direction of the festival and for the programme that includes seven concerts at Pythagorio ancient theatre with view to the sea and the coasts of neighbouring Turkey.

The festival will kick off on August 7 and will end on August 13.

