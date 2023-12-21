x

December 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Same-Sex Marriage On Hold, but Church of Greece Steadfast Against

December 21, 2023
By The National Herald
lesbian-sweethearts-wrapped-lgbt-flag
(Photo: freepik.com/@ freepik)

ATHENS – Facing adamant opposition in his party, including the hierarchy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has delayed a promise to bring same-sex marriage, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece also has reservations.

An Encyclical was issued in which the Church said while it doesn’t stand in the way of a civil marriage that it could not endorse a union in Church and that it’s also opposed to same-sex parenting.

That, it said was “because it does not satisfy the rights of children to have both a father and a mother, and secondly, it disagrees with same-sex marriage because it leads to same-sex parenting (the extension of marriage to same-sex couples is not legally permissible, excluding them from the right to adoption that currently applies to married couples).”

The Church also said it didn’t want children to be caught up in the harsh divide nor be used as pawns, saying that, “Children are neither pets for anyone who wants to feel like a guardian, nor “accessories” that will legitimize or make socially acceptable a same-sex cohabitation.”

Orthodox Times said the church clarified that it does not disagree with same-sex civil marriages as it is indifferent to the sex of couples and is something that does not concern Orthodox Christian tradition.

However, their concerns remain around parenting, which they disagree with because “it does not satisfy the rights of children to have both a father and a mother,” separating the concerns.

The Church indicated that it was sending a message to the government that, “The democratic state is not obliged to yield to the personal demands of individuals with political power, economic influence, or privileged access to the media, who believe they are entitled to raise a child with their same-sex partner, overlooking the issue of whether their private life choices ensure an environment of standards and roles that satisfy the needs of a child.”

It also noted that as explained by the European Court of Human Rights concerning adoption that, “The  state must provide a suitable family environment for a child to grow up in, rather than provide children to anyone who wants to become a parent. In the context of adoption, the priority is the best interest of the child who lacks parents or suitable parents, not the opinion of the adult who believes they are suitable as a parent.”

Mitsotakis in July said that same-sex marriage would come to a vote in his second term by one of his top advisors, Makis Voridis, said he would refuse to support it, as would former premier Antonis Samaras.

The idea is being pushed vigorously by the new leader of the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Stefanos Kasselakis, who is gay and had to go to the United States to marry his partner Tyler McBeth.

 

RELATED

Society
Greece Marks 2024 Year of Naval Education, Bolstering Ships Crews

ATHENS - Greek ships rule the world’s waves - although being challenged by China - but more crews are needed to man them, Shipping and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianides saying measures are being prepared to do that.

Politics
PASOK Chief Dreams of Center-Left Control of Greece, Mitsotakis Out
Politics
Greek Warship Joins US-Coalition to Protect Red Sea from Ship Attacks

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

LOMBARD, IL – Nearly five years after foreclosure and bankruptcy proceedings created an uncertain future for a long-time faith community, the parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church gathered on Wednesday, December 20, to witness a Hierarchical dedication and blessing of their church by His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago.

MANHASSET, NY – Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 held a Christmas celebration at the luxurious Swan Club in Roslyn, NY on December 14.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Reaction to the European Union’s top court ruling on Thursday that UEFA and FIFA unlawfully blocked plans for the breakaway Super League: “We have won the right to compete.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.