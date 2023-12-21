Same-Sex Marriage On Hold, but Church of Greece Steadfast Against

Society

ATHENS – Facing adamant opposition in his party, including the hierarchy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has delayed a promise to bring same-sex marriage, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece also has reservations.

An Encyclical was issued in which the Church said while it doesn’t stand in the way of a civil marriage that it could not endorse a union in Church and that it’s also opposed to same-sex parenting.

That, it said was “because it does not satisfy the rights of children to have both a father and a mother, and secondly, it disagrees with same-sex marriage because it leads to same-sex parenting (the extension of marriage to same-sex couples is not legally permissible, excluding them from the right to adoption that currently applies to married couples).”

The Church also said it didn’t want children to be caught up in the harsh divide nor be used as pawns, saying that, “Children are neither pets for anyone who wants to feel like a guardian, nor “accessories” that will legitimize or make socially acceptable a same-sex cohabitation.”

Orthodox Times said the church clarified that it does not disagree with same-sex civil marriages as it is indifferent to the sex of couples and is something that does not concern Orthodox Christian tradition.

However, their concerns remain around parenting, which they disagree with because “it does not satisfy the rights of children to have both a father and a mother,” separating the concerns.

The Church indicated that it was sending a message to the government that, “The democratic state is not obliged to yield to the personal demands of individuals with political power, economic influence, or privileged access to the media, who believe they are entitled to raise a child with their same-sex partner, overlooking the issue of whether their private life choices ensure an environment of standards and roles that satisfy the needs of a child.”

It also noted that as explained by the European Court of Human Rights concerning adoption that, “The state must provide a suitable family environment for a child to grow up in, rather than provide children to anyone who wants to become a parent. In the context of adoption, the priority is the best interest of the child who lacks parents or suitable parents, not the opinion of the adult who believes they are suitable as a parent.”

Mitsotakis in July said that same-sex marriage would come to a vote in his second term by one of his top advisors, Makis Voridis, said he would refuse to support it, as would former premier Antonis Samaras.

The idea is being pushed vigorously by the new leader of the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Stefanos Kasselakis, who is gay and had to go to the United States to marry his partner Tyler McBeth.