April 18, 2023

Tourism

Samaria Gorge Improvement Works Start Ahead of Opening to Visitors

April 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Samaria Gorge, Crete. Photo: TNH, Courtesy of Penelope Gkini
Samaria Gorge, Crete. Photo: TNH, Courtesy of Penelope Gkini

CHANIA, Crete – The central footpath of Samaria Gorge, western Crete, is undergoing maintenance and safety improvement works in preparation of visitors in May.

Work includes restoring bridges, maintaining the footpath, and fixing guardrails and the protection from falling rocks.

The authority responsible, OFYPEKA, also manages the e-ticketing service for the Gorge that began operating in the summer of 2022. During that year, a total of 168,593 individuals visited the well-known natural feature, the most tourists in one season since 2007.

