April 20, 2024

Food

Salads for Lunch or Dinner to Enjoy in the Spring

April 20, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
anna-pelzer-salad-unsplash
A nutritious salad. Photo by Anna Pelzer, via Unsplash

Eating a variety of vegetables is one of the key components to the healthy Greek diet and lifestyle. Adding seasonal vegetables to a salad is a relatively simple way to enjoy fresh produce. Try the following salads for lunch or dinner.

Chickpea Salad with Tahini Dressing

For the tahini dressing:

2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons lemon

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

For the salad:

4 cups cooked chickpeas, drained

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1 small to medium red onion, diced

4 radishes, sliced

1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup toasted slivered almonds

In a salad bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the tahini dressing, adding a little water, if needed, to thin out the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, onion, radishes, parsley and slivered almonds and toss to coat in the dressing. Taste and adjust seasoning as preferred. Serve immediately.

Potato, Artichoke, Asparagus Salad with Herbs

Revithia, chickpeas. Photo by Deryn Macey, via Unsplash
Revithia, chickpeas. Photo by Deryn Macey, via Unsplash

4-5 small to medium Yukon Gold potatoes

4-5 artichokes

1 pound asparagus

1 small to medium red onion, chopped

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, thyme, or marjoram

Rinse the potatoes in cool water and place then in a large deep pot with enough water to cover the potatoes. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, add a pinch of salt, and reduce the heat to medium. Simmer until the potatoes are tender and a knife, fork or skewer pokes through without resistance. Drain and set aside to cool slightly before chopping into bite-sized pieces and placing in a large salad bowl. Prepare the artichokes by removing the outer leaves and cutting off the thorny end. Rub with lemon and place in a large deep pot with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, add a pinch of salt, and reduce the heat to medium. Simmer until the artichokes are tender and a leaf is easily plucked. Cut the cooked artichokes into quarters and remove the choke. Add the artichokes to the potatoes in the salad bowl. Steam the asparagus just until their color turns a bright green, and add to the salad along with the chopped red onion. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the Greek extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice, sea salt, freshly ground pepper, parsley, and oregano, thyme, or marjoram. Add the dressing to the salad and toss to coat. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Quinoa Salad with Herbs

Quinoa salad. Photo by Mariana Medvedeva, via Unsplash

1 cup uncooked quinoa

2 cups cooked white beans, lentils or chickpeas

3 cups chopped fresh tomatoes

3 cups chopped fresh herbs- dill, mint, and parsley

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 small cucumbers, chopped

1/2 cup chopped Kalamata olives

For the dressing:

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Cook the quinoa according to package directions. While the quinoa cooks, chop all the vegetables and herbs and place in a large salad bowl. Stir together the ingredients, add the dressing, and toss to evenly distribute the dressing. Serve immediately.

