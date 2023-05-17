Sakellaropoulou: Without Justice, There Cannot Be Peace

Politics

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou is taking part in the debate "United For Europe" in the context of the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe held in Reykjavík. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT' S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

REYKJAVIK – The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, while taking part in the debate “United For Europe” in the context of the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe held in Reykjavík, on Wednesday stated that “respect for a country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity based on its internationally-recognised borders is a prerequisite for the peaceful co-existence of peoples”.

Talking about a decision for a register of damage caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine, she stressed that without justice, there cannot be peace.

Sakellaropoulou reiterated Greece’s support and tangible solidarity with Ukraine and all those are defending their country, as well as Greece’s mutual commitment, in an international rules-based system, to multilateralism and the need to respect international law.

“There can’t be an approach using double standards in terms of respecting this, nor ‘selective sensitivity,’ based on specific geopolitical interests. We should learn our lesson from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: the mistakes of the past should not be repeated,” Sakellaropoulou underlined.

At the same time, she focused on the issue of solidarity, noting that “the decision for the establishment of the ‘Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Register of Damage caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine’ is a resounding commitment: a commitment for justice.”

