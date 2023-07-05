Sakellaropoulou Receives Maltese President Vella

President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou received President of Malta, George Vella, who is making an official visit to Greece, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – The need to show greater and practical solidarity from all EU member states in the migration issue, as well as in Mediterranean issues, such as the protection of Europe’s external borders, dominated a meeting between the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the President of Malta, George Vella, who is making an official visit to Greece, at an invitation of his Greek counterpart.
After welcoming the President of Malta to Athens, Sakellaropoulou stated that “the development of our bilateral relations has particular dynamics” adding that “the frequent exchange of high-level visits can be the springboard for their further deepening.”
She also noted that “our geostrategic position and our participation in the European Union constitute the ideal background for the development of synergies in many areas of mutual interest, such as culture, tourism and shipping.”
The President of the Republic underlined that “our common sea, the Mediterranean, also unites us in the need to address a critical issue as the migration” and reminded that “the tragic recent shipwreck in international waters off Pylos is another example of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, in which thousands of people have lost their lives in an attempt to cross the Mediterranean over the last years.”
On his part, the President of the Republic of Malta, after thanking the President of the Hellenic Republic for the invitation to Athens, spoke about the excellent level of bilateral relations between the two countries, asserting that “relations between Greece and Malta have always been excellent because we are both Mediterranean and maritime states.”
He also noted that our relations over the last years have improved due to commerce and tourism.
Regarding migration, he underlined that it is “a Mediterranean problem, but we have not yet received the full support of all the states of the European Union for this. Their solidarity is absolutely necessary and it must also be expressed in practice.”
