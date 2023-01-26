x

January 26, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

Greek President Sakellaropoulou Hosts Reception in Honour of the Diplomatic Corps

January 26, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΔΕΞΙΩΣΗ ΠΡΟΣ ΤΙΜΗΝ ΤΟΥ ΔΙΠΛΩΜΑΤΙΚΟΥ ΣΩΜΑΤΟΣ ΣΤΟ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΚΟ ΜΕΓΑΡΟ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Sakellaropoulou hosts reception in honour of the Diplomatic Corps at the Presidential Palace, Thursday 26 January 2023 (TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Thursday hosted a reception in honour of the Diplomatic Corps at the Presidential Mansion, in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Sakellaropoulou, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos received the wishes of the Ambassadors and of the delegates of the diplomatic representations to Greece before the reception.

The reception was attended among others, by Parliament President Kostas Tasoulas, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and Deputy FM for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis, the chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff Vice Admiral Ioannis Drimousis, the chief of the Hellenic Air Force Lieutenant General Themostoklis Bourolias, the deputy chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, Lieutenant General Andreas Koronakis and the entire Diplomatic Corps.

During the reception Mitsotakis had a warm discussion with the US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis as well as with other foreign diplomats.

Sakellaropoulou hosts reception in honour of the Diplomatic Corps at the Presidential Palace, Thursday 26 January 2023 (TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)
Sakellaropoulou hosts reception in honour of the Diplomatic Corps at the Presidential Palace, Thursday 26 January 2023 (TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)
Sakellaropoulou hosts reception in honour of the Diplomatic Corps at the Presidential Palace, Thursday 26 January 2023 (TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)
Δεξίωση της Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας Κατερίνας Σακελλαροπούλου προς τιμήν του Διπλωματικού Σώματος στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο, Πέμπτη 26 Ιανουαρίου 2023.
(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Society
Greek Actors’ Union Threatens 48-Hour Strike over Artists’ Qualifications Issue

ATHENS – The Union of Greek Actors on Thursday announced a 48-hour nationwide warning strike next Wednesday and Thursday, February 1-2, to demand the withdrawal of a presidential decree that classes the educational qualifications of all artists as non-university level.

Society
Debates Over Sacred Images in the Byzantine Empire Show Why it’s Hard to Appease Any Side
Politics
Human Rights Watch Says Greece Targeting Refugee Rights Defenders

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.