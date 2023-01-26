Greek President Sakellaropoulou Hosts Reception in Honour of the Diplomatic Corps

Sakellaropoulou hosts reception in honour of the Diplomatic Corps at the Presidential Palace, Thursday 26 January 2023 (TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Thursday hosted a reception in honour of the Diplomatic Corps at the Presidential Mansion, in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Sakellaropoulou, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos received the wishes of the Ambassadors and of the delegates of the diplomatic representations to Greece before the reception.
The reception was attended among others, by Parliament President Kostas Tasoulas, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and Deputy FM for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis, the chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff Vice Admiral Ioannis Drimousis, the chief of the Hellenic Air Force Lieutenant General Themostoklis Bourolias, the deputy chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, Lieutenant General Andreas Koronakis and the entire Diplomatic Corps.
During the reception Mitsotakis had a warm discussion with the US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis as well as with other foreign diplomats.
ATHENS – The Union of Greek Actors on Thursday announced a 48-hour nationwide warning strike next Wednesday and Thursday, February 1-2, to demand the withdrawal of a presidential decree that classes the educational qualifications of all artists as non-university level.
