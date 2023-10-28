Sakellaropoulou: Greece Remains a Pillar of Stability and Peace in the Wider Region

Society

THESSALONIKI – “Greece will continue to highlight its national rights and remain a pillar of stability and peace in our wider region,” President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Saturday after the conclusion of the parade in Thessaloniki.

“Today, the anniversary of the heroic “OXI”, we honor those who fought and sacrificed for our freedom and reflect on our debt to them. The Armed Forces, inspired by the spirit that united the Greeks in the decisive moments of our history, defend our non-negotiable rights. In the turbulent and fluid international environment we live in, Greece will continue to highlight its national rights and remain a pillar of stability and peace in our wider region,” Sakellaropoulou stressed.

PM Mitsotakis: The unity demonstrated 83 years ago must always be the guide for the future

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message of unity from Chania, Crete, where he attended the parade for the national anniversary of October 28.

Mitsotakis highlighted the unity and self-sacrifice with which the Greek people faced the Italian invasion in 1940, and underlined that “it must always be the guide for the future, for the way our country will deal with every difficulty and will come out of every crisis stronger.”

“Eighty-three years later, our country stands as a pillar of stability in a troubled neighborhood. Our Armed Forces, strong, guarantee our deterrent power. But of course, the deterrent power of the Armed Forces has certain clear conditions: a strong economy, strong and stable alliances and above all the unity of the Greek people. This unity, which was demonstrated with so much self-sacrifice 83 years ago, must always be the guide for the future, for how our country will face every difficulty and emerge from every crisis stronger,” the Greek premier stated.