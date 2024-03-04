x

March 5, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Church

Saint George Cathedral in Philadelphia Welcomes Fr. Anastasios Bourantas

March 4, 2024
By The National Herald
St. George Cathedral Philadelphia DSC_9509
Saint George Orthodox Cathedral of Philadelphia’s new presiding priest Rev. Fr. Anastasios Bourantas with the Parish Council. Photo: Steve Lambrou

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Saint George Orthodox Cathedral of Philadelphia welcomed its new presiding priest Rev. Fr. Anastasios Bourantas along with Presvytera Nicolette and their three beautiful daughters, Corina, Christina, and Gabriella. Fr. Bourantas’ inaugural Divine Liturgy took place at the Cathedral on March 3. A luncheon followed in the church’s social hall.

Fr. Bourantas is a highly respected priest in the Archdiocese and is returning to Philadelphia after serving at the Annunciation Cathedral in Baltimore. He was born in Tanagra, Greece, and he has dedicated nearly 30 years of his life to the church. He has led congregations in Astoria, NY, Wilmington, DE, Richmond, VA, and for 19 years in Media, PA. He was also been instrumental in establishing youth programs across Eastern Europe and the Balkans as the Youth and Young Adult Ministries Director for the Archdiocese.

Saint George Orthodox Cathedral of Philadelphia welcomed its new presiding priest Rev. Fr. Anastasios Bourantas, shown here with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, on March 3. Photo: Steve Lambrou

In a statement via email, the community said: “Saint George Cathedral is thrilled to welcome Fr. Anastasios to lead its diverse, dynamic, and multi-generational congregation. The Cathedral has been a symbol of Hellenism in the shadow of the Liberty Bell for over a century and looks to continued growth and prosperity under Fr. Anastasios’ leadership.”

More information about the community is available online: https://www.saintgeorgecathedral.org/.

RELATED

Events
Holy Cross Whitestone Community Celebrates 49th Anniversary

WHITESTONE, NY – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone celebrated its 49th anniversary with a luncheon following the Divine Liturgy on March 3.

Culture
Greek Author Dimitrios Naskos on Bob Dylan and the Nobel Prize
General News
Peter Angelos’ Law Firm Sold to Three of Firm’s Senior Attorneys

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Nikki Haley Wins the District of Columbia’s Republican Primary and Gets Her First 2024 Victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign.

PHILADELPHIA — Jason Kelce needed only seconds to burst into tears.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas’ plan to arrest migrants who enter the U.

MILWAUKEE  — Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss just his third game of the season Monday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Saint George Orthodox Cathedral of Philadelphia welcomed its new presiding priest Rev.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald