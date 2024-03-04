Saint George Cathedral in Philadelphia Welcomes Fr. Anastasios Bourantas

Saint George Orthodox Cathedral of Philadelphia’s new presiding priest Rev. Fr. Anastasios Bourantas with the Parish Council. Photo: Steve Lambrou
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Saint George Orthodox Cathedral of Philadelphia welcomed its new presiding priest Rev. Fr. Anastasios Bourantas along with Presvytera Nicolette and their three beautiful daughters, Corina, Christina, and Gabriella. Fr. Bourantas’ inaugural Divine Liturgy took place at the Cathedral on March 3. A luncheon followed in the church’s social hall.
Fr. Bourantas is a highly respected priest in the Archdiocese and is returning to Philadelphia after serving at the Annunciation Cathedral in Baltimore. He was born in Tanagra, Greece, and he has dedicated nearly 30 years of his life to the church. He has led congregations in Astoria, NY, Wilmington, DE, Richmond, VA, and for 19 years in Media, PA. He was also been instrumental in establishing youth programs across Eastern Europe and the Balkans as the Youth and Young Adult Ministries Director for the Archdiocese.
In a statement via email, the community said: “Saint George Cathedral is thrilled to welcome Fr. Anastasios to lead its diverse, dynamic, and multi-generational congregation. The Cathedral has been a symbol of Hellenism in the shadow of the Liberty Bell for over a century and looks to continued growth and prosperity under Fr. Anastasios’ leadership.”
