Saint Demetrios Sunday School Blessing in Upper Darby, PA

The Saint Demetrios Sunday School annual Agiasmos blessing was held on September 10, presided over by the community’s presiding priest, Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis. Photo: Steve Lambrou
UPPER DARBY, PA – The Saint Demetrios Sunday School annual Agiasmos blessing was held on September 10, presided over by the community’s presiding priest, Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis.
Sunday school classes begin Sunday, September 17 with grades K through high school. Attendance is about 35 students, but depending on the week, there can be more
There are full-time and substitute teachers: Anna Koulas, Anna Limbanovnos, Lisa Karamitopoulos, Sonia Horozoglou, Iliana Giouvannoulis, Presvytera Eleni Sanida, Margarita Christoforidis, Bessie Kardon, Marilena Drakou, Matthew Christofidis, and Olga Tsaousidis.
Most of the teachers have been part of the Sunday School about 10 years.
The Sunday School presents an annual Christmas pageant, the students participate in the oratorical festivals and are included in church traditions and processions.
ASTORIA – Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens hosted their annual free Back to School Festival on September 9 sponsored by HydroQuebec, Champlain Hudson Power Express, TD Bank, Heroes Basketball, and the Rite Bite.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In