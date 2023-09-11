Saint Demetrios Sunday School Blessing in Upper Darby, PA

General News

Photo: Steve Lambrou

UPPER DARBY, PA – The Saint Demetrios Sunday School annual Agiasmos blessing was held on September 10, presided over by the community’s presiding priest, Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis.

Sunday school classes begin Sunday, September 17 with grades K through high school. Attendance is about 35 students, but depending on the week, there can be more

There are full-time and substitute teachers: Anna Koulas, Anna Limbanovnos, Lisa Karamitopoulos, Sonia Horozoglou, Iliana Giouvannoulis, Presvytera Eleni Sanida, Margarita Christoforidis, Bessie Kardon, Marilena Drakou, Matthew Christofidis, and Olga Tsaousidis.

Most of the teachers have been part of the Sunday School about 10 years.

The Sunday School presents an annual Christmas pageant, the students participate in the oratorical festivals and are included in church traditions and processions.

More information is available by phone: 610-352-7212 and online: https://saintdemetrios.org/.