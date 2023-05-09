x

May 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

WORLD

Ryanair to Order Between 150 and 300 Boeing 737 Max Jets

May 9, 2023
By Associated Press
Earns Boeing
FILE - The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021. Boeing reports earnings on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

Ryanair will order 150 Boeing 737 Max planes with an option for 150 more, marking the biggest aircraft purchase in the Irish airline’s history and a boost for Boeing.

At Boeing’s list prices, the deal would be worth more than $40 billion if Ryanair exercises all the options, but airlines routinely get deep discounts. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said Tuesday that the planes will replace some of the airline’s older Boeing jets and provide room for growth. The airline selected the largest version of the Max, which O’Leary said will have 21% more seats but burn 20% less fuel than the airline’s current 737s.

The airline expects to take delivery of the planes between 2027 and 2033.

Boeing is benefitting from a boom in airplane orders, as air travel around the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arlington, Virginia, company has struggled however with production issues affecting the Max and a larger plane the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing announced last month that deliveries of a “significant” number of new Max jets will be delayed while the company and supplier Spirit AeroSystems fix incorrect fitting between the fuselage and tail sections, a problem that was discovered to date back to 2019.

RELATED

WORLD
Putin Tells Red Square Parade ‘Real War’ Unleashed on Russia

President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that the West has unleashed “a real war” against Russia, reprising a familiar refrain at scaled-down Victory Day celebrations that may reflect the toll the Ukraine conflict is taking on his forces.

WORLD
Killing of Alleged Collaborator Exposes Palestinian Tensions
WORLD
In Global Rush to Regulate AI, Europe Set to Be Trailblazer

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.