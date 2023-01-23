x

January 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Society

Ryanair Flight Lands Safely in Athens after Bomb Scare

January 23, 2023
By Associated Press
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Christos Bonis, file)
Ryanair (Photo by Eurokinissi/Christos Bonis)

ATHENS — A scheduled flight from Katowice, Poland, arrived safely at Athens International Airport on Sunday after an alert was issued about a possible bomb onboard.

The plane and the passengers were searched and no bomb was found, police said in a statement.

The flight operated by Buzz, a Polish subsidiary of low-cost carrier Ryanair, arrived at the airport in Greece’s capital at 5:40 p.m. local time (1540 GMT) after being escorted through Greek airspace by two Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighters.

Its scheduled arrival was 3:25 p.m., but the Boeing 737-800 plane left Poland just over two hours late, flight tracking data show.

The search for an explosive device, which lasted over an hour, turned up nothing. The airline has not made a statement and airport authorities did not respond to inquiries.

 

RELATED

Society
Irish Writer Says Tourism, Development Will Be Death of Corfu, Greece

ATHENS - Tourism is the golden goose that could kill Greece – overtourism that spoils the reason why people visit – especially for the popular island of Corfu that is being developed, Irish writer Richard Pine – who lives in Greece – said he fears.

Society
Athens Takes Over the Presidency of Balkan Cities Network
VIDEO
PM Mitsotakis Press Conference: We Have Delivered on Pledge to Lower Taxes (Video)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis Press Conference: We Have Delivered on Pledge to Lower Taxes (Video)

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday said that the rise in the cost of living was the issue that concerned Greek society above all others for entirely understandable reasons, replying to questions during a press conference on the topic "Economy, Development, Labour Market".

JANUARY 22ND: On this day in 1788, Lord Byron (née George Gordon Byron), the famous philhellene, poet, and satirist, was born in London, England.

As his life unraveled over the past two years, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh didn't fight giving up his law license and said he made plenty of mistakes tied to missing client money and a financial mess that led to 100 criminal charges.

ATHENS — A scheduled flight from Katowice, Poland, arrived safely at Athens International Airport on Sunday after an alert was issued about a possible bomb onboard.

When Mark Winternheimer’s 12-year-old tabby cat was diagnosed with diabetes last year, the treatment was daunting: twice-daily injections of insulin, an implanted monitor and frequent visits to the vet.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.