December 21, 2023

Ryan Gosling Reimagines his ‘Barbie’ Power Ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’ for Christmas, Shares New EP

December 21, 2023
By Associated Press
Ryan Gosling
FILE - Ryan Gosling poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the "Barbie" movie, July 12, 2023, in London. On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Gosling — the Ken to Margot Robbie's “Barbie” in the film — released the “I'm Just Ken” EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — She’s Barbie. He’s just Ken. And now, it’s Christmas.

On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling — the Ken to Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” in the film — released the “I’m Just Ken” EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. It features the original Grammy-nominated, ’80s-style power ballad from the movie, also titled “I’m Just Ken,” as well as three remixes: the stripped down “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic),” the dance floor ready “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” and the festive “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie).”

The later was released with an official music video, where Gosling, Wyatt and Ronson are seen working on the holiday remix of the song in a studio drenched in Christmas lights with an impressive live band, bantering with one another. At one point, a goofy Gosling puts on a pair of sunglasses to get into character, telling Ronson he’s doing so because “the world can have Ken’s voice but only Barbie can have his eyes.”

The trio are joined by a full band as well by two cellists, four violinists and a glockenspiel. Gosling’s vocals are run through reverb — adding to the triumphant and whimsical reimagining. “Merry Christmas, Barbie,” he ends the song. “Wherever you are.”

In July, Ronson, who worked as the executive producer of the “Barbie” soundtrack and also scored it alongside Wyatt, told the Associated Press he typically only contributes music to songs for film — but in the case of “I’m Just Ken,” couldn’t shake a few lyrics that made the final cut, like its memorable chorus of “I’m just Ken, anywhere else I’d be a 10.”

“I’m Just Ken” is up for best song written for visual media at the 2024 Grammy Awards as well as and the Golden Globe for best original song.

 

