x

April 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

SPORTS

Ruud Beats Tsitsipas to Win Barcelona Open for Biggest Career Title a Week after Loss in Monte Carlo

April 21, 2024
By Associated Press
CASPER-RUUD
Casper Ruud of Norway lifts the trophy after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, right, 7-5, 6-3 during the final of the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA, Spain  — Casper Ruud took his revenge against Stefanos Tsitsipas by winning the Barcelona Open final in straight sets on Sunday for his biggest career title, a week after losing to the Greek in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

Ruud won 7-5, 6-3 for his first title of the season after losing the three other finals he played this year.

“Honestly, this has been worth the wait,” Ruud said after the triumph in Barcelona. “A lot of finals that I’ve lost have been tough, a bit disappointing, of course. Any time you reach a final, it’s nonetheless a good week, so you can’t be too hard on yourself, but this one has been a long time coming.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after losing to Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-3 during the final of the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Seventh-ranked Tsitsipas had comfortably won in straight sets in Monte Carlo but this time Ruud prevailed, converting three of the six break points he earned.

“I’m super happy to do it here in Barcelona in front of a packed stadium and on Rafa Nadal Court,” the sixth-ranked Ruud said. “It’s special to me because I looked up to him (Nadal) all my childhood, came here myself as a 13-year-old boy to watch him and the others play here. It’s a great feeling.”

Ruud is eyeing next month’s French Open after finishing runner-up at Roland Garros last year, one of three Grand Slam finals he has lost.

The 25-year-old Norwegian snapped a 10-match winning streak for Tsitsipas, who was 10-0 on clay this season and was seeking his 12th career title. Tsitsipas had lost all three of his previous Barcelona finals — in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

It was the 11th career title for Ruud, and the 10th on clay. His last title had been in Estoril in April 2023.

RELATED

SPORTS
Nikola Jokic Leads NBA Champ Denver Nuggets Past LeBron James and Lakers 114-103 in Playoff Opener

DENVER  — Unlike their crowd that drowned out the Los Angeles Lakers' pregame introductions, the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets were a little late to the playoff party Saturday night.

SPORTS
Bellingham Scores Late and Madrid Moves Closer to League Title after ‘Clasico’ Win over Barcelona
SPORTS
Tsitsipas Survives Thrilling Battle to Reach Barcelona Open Semis

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Indians Vote in the First Phase of the World’s Largest Election as Modi Seeks a Third Term

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of Indians began voting Friday in a six-week election that's a referendum on Narendra Modi, the populist prime minister who has championed an assertive brand of Hindu nationalist politics and is seeking a rare third term as the country's leader.

KOS - A one-year-old girl on the island of Kos died from choking on food, a forensic examination determined, and there weren’t any signs of sexual abuse which was originally thought involved.

BARCELONA, Spain  — Casper Ruud took his revenge against Stefanos Tsitsipas by winning the Barcelona Open final in straight sets on Sunday for his biggest career title, a week after losing to the Greek in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

DENVER  — Unlike their crowd that drowned out the Los Angeles Lakers' pregame introductions, the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets were a little late to the playoff party Saturday night.

MADRID — With a late strike by Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid took a huge step toward winning the Spanish league.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.