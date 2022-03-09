Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Chills Tourists, Greece Bookings Freeze

Economy

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Travel agencies and tour operators said travelers have postponed trips, cutting into Greece’s bookings and hopes for a big summer, over the Russian invasion of Ukraine rocking world markets and driving up prices.

Concerned about their pocketbooks as the cost of fuel and other necessities is jumping, including in Greece – where domestic travel could be curtailed if gasoline prices keep rising – more tourists have decided to stay put.

The concern, said Kathimerini – citing the professional travel operators – isn’t over the war but its economic effect that has reduced disposable income because of rising energy and inflation costs.

“We are back where we were two years ago, when the pandemic reached Italy and it became clear that tourism could not remain unaffected,” a top Greek hotel entrepreneur not named told the paper of the woes.

That was in reference to the onset of COVID-19 that struck early in 2020 and now has entered a third year but was waning enough for the New Democracy government to ease restrictions and try to lure more tourists, now derailed.