x

March 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Economy

Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Chills Tourists, Greece Bookings Freeze

March 9, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Spata, near Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
FILE - Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Spata, near Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Travel agencies and tour operators said travelers have postponed trips, cutting into Greece’s bookings and hopes for a big summer, over the Russian invasion of Ukraine rocking world markets and driving up prices.

Concerned about their pocketbooks as the cost of fuel and other necessities is jumping, including in Greece – where domestic travel could be curtailed if gasoline prices keep rising – more tourists have decided to stay put.

The concern, said Kathimerini – citing the professional travel operators – isn’t over the war but its economic effect that has reduced disposable income because of rising energy and inflation costs.

“We are back where we were two years ago, when the pandemic reached Italy and it became clear that tourism could not remain unaffected,” a top Greek hotel entrepreneur not named told the paper of the woes.

That was in reference to the onset of COVID-19 that struck early in 2020 and now has entered a third year but was waning enough for the New Democracy government to ease restrictions and try to lure more tourists, now derailed.

 

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Discusses NSRF Funds Absorption with Regional Governors

ATHENS - The absorption rate of the EU's National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) funds by Greece's regional districts is higher than that of the previous government, noted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a teleconference with the country's 13 regional governors held on Wednesday.

Politics
Varoufakis’ Tiny MeRA5 Party Loses Another Unhappy Lawmaker
Politics
Mitsotakis: Respecting Greek Minority Rights Key in Relations with Albania

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Changing Snowfall Makes It Harder to Fight Fire with Fire

DECKERS, Colo. — Dripping flaming fuel as they go, a line of workers slowly descends a steep, snow-covered hillside above central Colorado's South Platte River, torching piles of woody debris that erupt into flames shooting two stories high.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings