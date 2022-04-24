Russia’s Spokeswoman Says Greece’s Support for Ukraine Frays Ties

Politics

AP FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 file photo, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov s annual roundup news conference summing up his ministry s work in 2019, in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW – Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who critics said spreads misinformation, propaganda and lies for President Vladimir Putin, warned that Greece’s support for Ukraine over Russian invaders will hurt relations.

Greece and Russia, fellow Orthodox Countries, have been close despite a number of political divisions, the ties taut after Greece expelled 12 Russian diplomats and sent arms to Ukraine to fight the Russian troops.

Zakharova, who is Director of the Information and Press Department for the ministry, put out a statement saying that “historical parallels” between Greece and Russia were in danger of becoming “a solid double line between us.”

That was directly in relation to the booting of the diplomats, Greece waiting for the other shoe to drop, expecting retaliation against the diplomat corps in Moscow which could further strain relations.

“There was a time when Russia helped Greece achieve independence and restore its statehood, and its first head was previously Russia’s foreign minister, but now this country’s diplomatic relations with Russia have been reduced to almost nothing,” Zakharova warned, said Kathimerini.

She added that, “This happened despite the fact that we share the same faith with the Greeks, the same traditions, and were always there to help our Greek friends.” She didn’t mention that Russia shares the same faith with the Ukranian citizens being bombed and killed.

“This is not so much an issue of Euro-Atlantic solidarity erasing the past, since it is a sovereign choice for every nation to decide whom to honor. Even worse, this deprives people and nations of their future, independence and the right to make sovereign choices,” Zakharova said, not noting Russia is trying to take that away from Ukraine.