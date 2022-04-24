x

April 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

Russia’s Spokeswoman Says Greece’s Support for Ukraine Frays Ties

April 24, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 file photo, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov s annual roundup news conference summing up his ministry s work in 2019, in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
AP FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 file photo, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov s annual roundup news conference summing up his ministry s work in 2019, in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW – Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who critics said spreads misinformation, propaganda and lies for President Vladimir Putin, warned that Greece’s support for Ukraine over Russian invaders will hurt relations.

Greece and Russia, fellow Orthodox Countries, have been close despite  a number of political divisions, the ties taut after Greece expelled 12 Russian diplomats and sent arms to Ukraine to fight the Russian troops.

Zakharova, who is Director of the Information and Press Department for the ministry, put out a statement saying that “historical parallels” between Greece and Russia were in danger of becoming “a solid double line between us.”

That was directly in relation to the booting of the diplomats, Greece waiting for the other shoe to drop, expecting retaliation against the diplomat corps in Moscow which could further strain relations.

“There was a time when Russia helped Greece achieve independence and restore its statehood, and its first head was previously Russia’s foreign minister, but now this country’s diplomatic relations with Russia have been reduced to almost nothing,” Zakharova warned, said Kathimerini.

She added that, “This happened despite the fact that we share the same faith with the Greeks, the same traditions, and were always there to help our Greek friends.” She didn’t mention that Russia shares the same faith with the Ukranian citizens being bombed and killed.

“This is not so much an issue of Euro-Atlantic solidarity erasing the past, since it is a sovereign choice for every nation to decide whom to honor. Even worse, this deprives people and nations of their future, independence and the right to make sovereign choices,” Zakharova said, not noting Russia is trying to take that away from Ukraine.

RELATED

Society
Chronia Polla from Greece: Hope is in the Air, Springs Eternal Again

ATHENS - As Greeks celebrated Easter and the resurrection of Christ in 2022, they looked to have their lives rise again and remember those lost during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, sensing hope again.

Politics
Greek President Issues Message on 107th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Politics
PM Mitsotakis, Party Leaders Issue Messages for Greek Orthodox Easter

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Andreas Dracopoulos Honored by Union Settlement, a Pillar of East Harlem

NEW YORK - Union Settlement is a true institution in New York’s East Harlem community, empowering its neighbors as they work hard to build better lives and brighter futures for themselves and their families.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings