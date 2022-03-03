Russia’s Embassy Says Greek Culture Minister Goes Anti-Russian

Politics

ATHENS – Greece’s move to cancel joint projects with Russian arts groups in response to the invasion of Ukraine was ripped by the Russian Embassy which accused Culture Minister Lina Mendon if anti-Russian stances.

“Yet another move, exactly in line with the anti-Russian policy of the West,” said the statement by the Russian Embassy in Greece after Mendoni told Greece’s artistic sector to not go ahead with plans for performances of Russian classics.

That included canceling the broadcasting of the Bolshoi Theater’s rendition of Swan Lake by the Athens Concert Hall, as well as The Moscow Soloists concert that would take place in Thessaloniki.

“Any realization, collaboration, scheduling or cooperation discussions,” with Russian institutions must be suspended,” said the Culture Ministry, reported Kathimerini of what drew Russian ire.

Russian athletes and artists around the world are facing being barred from international activities as part of the international fury against President Vladimir Putin ordering the invasion to gain territory.