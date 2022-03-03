x

March 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

Russia’s Embassy Says Greek Culture Minister Goes Anti-Russian

March 3, 2022
By The National Herald
Greek Culture Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi
Greek Culture Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi

ATHENS – Greece’s move to cancel joint projects with Russian arts groups in response to the invasion of Ukraine was ripped by the Russian Embassy which accused Culture Minister Lina Mendon if anti-Russian stances.

“Yet another move, exactly in line with the anti-Russian policy of the West,” said the statement by the Russian Embassy in Greece after Mendoni told Greece’s artistic sector to not go ahead with plans for performances of Russian classics.

That included canceling the broadcasting of the Bolshoi Theater’s rendition of Swan Lake by the Athens Concert Hall, as well as The Moscow Soloists concert that would take place in Thessaloniki.

“Any realization, collaboration, scheduling or cooperation discussions,” with Russian institutions must be suspended,” said the Culture Ministry, reported Kathimerini of what drew Russian ire.

Russian athletes and artists around the world are facing being barred from international activities as part of the international fury against President Vladimir Putin ordering the invasion to gain territory.

 

RELATED

Politics
Ambassador Maslov: Greek-Russian Relations will Endure through Ukrainian Crisis

ATHENS - The Russian Embassy's communication with the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry "is very constructive, regular - nearly daily - and it is very important, because diplomacy and embassies are all-weather tools," Russian Ambassador to Athens Andrey Maslov said on Thursday.

Politics
Greek Convoy Heading to Moldova from Mariupol to Resume Journey on Friday
Politics
As World Tenses, US, Russian Naval Forces Sail Off Greek Coast

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Shrine AHEPA Chapter 500 Supports the Special Needs Community

GREENLAWN, NY – The Special Needs Valentine Social Dance Party took place on February 26.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings