x

February 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

SPORTS

Russian Olympic Committee Loses Appeal Against Suspension by the IOC

February 23, 2024
By Associated Press
OLY Paris 2024
FILE - The Olympic rings are set up in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that it had dismissed the ROC’s appeal against the suspension imposed in October. The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine.

CAS said it found the IOC’s suspension “did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality.”

The ROC can appeal to the Swiss supreme court.

The suspension removed the ROC’s right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes, including in many qualifying events for this year’s Paris Olympics, as part of an IOC-backed initiative.

RELATED

SPORTS
Liverpool to Play Sparta Prague in Europa League Round of 16. Leverkusen Gets Qarabag

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Liverpool will play at Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on March 7, three days before a huge Premier League match against Manchester City.

SPORTS
Loose Drain Cover Stops F1 Testing for the Second Day in a Row
SPORTS
Stephen Curry Scores 32 Points as Warriors Beat Lakers Team Missing LeBron James, 128-110

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Jimmy Carter Becomes First Living Ex-President with Official White House Christmas Ornament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has another distinction to his name.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private lander on Thursday made the first U.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel seeks open-ended control over security and civilian affairs in the Gaza Strip, according to a long-awaited postwar plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Liverpool will play at Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on March 7, three days before a huge Premier League match against Manchester City.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The prime ministers of Hungary and Sweden concluded a defense industry agreement on Friday that will expand Budapest's fleet of Swedish-built fighter jets, paving the way for Hungary’s likely ratification of Sweden’s long-delayed NATO bid.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.