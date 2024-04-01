x

April 1, 2024

Russian Officials End Efforts to Reach 13 Workers in a Collapsed Gold Mine and Declare Them Dead

April 1, 2024
By Associated Press
Russia Mine Accident
In this grab taken from video released by the Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service on Sunday, March 24, 2024, Russia Emergency Situations employees leave the collapsed gold mine in Zeysk district, Amur region, eastern Russia. At least 13 miners continue to be trapped in a collapsed gold mine in far eastern Russia. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP)

Authorities in Russia’s Far East on Monday called off a rescue effort for 13 workers trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine and declared them dead.

The miners got trapped on March 18 at a depth of about 125 meters (400 feet) when part of the mine collapsed in the Zeysk district of the Amur region, about 5,000 kilometers (3,000 miles) east of Moscow.

About 200 rescuers used powerful pumps to try to take out water that flooded the mine, posing a challenge to the salvage operation.

Regional authorities and the mine operator announced the termination of rescue efforts on Monday, saying that the mine remained flooded and more of its sections could collapse, jeopardizing emergency responders.

In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service on Monday, March 25, 2024, Russia Emergency Situations employees walk inside the gold mine in Zeysk district, Amur region, eastern Russia. Rescue workers are laboring for eighth day to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia’s far east. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP)

The company that operates the mine, one of Russia’s largest, said it would pay compensation to victims’ families.

Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the accident. Most mining accidents in the past have been blamed on violations of safety rules.

Germany Has Legalized Possession of Small Amounts of Cannabis. But the Buzz May Not Last.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Marijuana campaigners in Germany lit celebratory joints on Monday as the country liberalized rules on cannabis to allow possession of small amounts.

The Blessing of Rain Dampens Holy Week in Drought-Stricken Spain (Photos)
Opposition’s Local Elections Win Shows Voters are Unhappy with Erdogan’s Government, Experts Say

Israelis Stage Largest Protest since War Began to Increase Pressure on Netanyahu (Video)

JERUSALEM  — Tens of thousands of Israelis thronged central Jerusalem on Sunday in the largest anti-government protest since the country went to war in October.

The port of Corinth in Ancient Greece flourished because of its location -  a narrow isthmus - which allowed trade between northern Greece and the Peloponnese peninsula, but archaeologists said they’ve discovered it’s 500 years older than first thought.

PIRAEUS - After turning it into one of the best and busiest ports in Europe’s, the Chinese management firm COSCO, has brought record profits as well to the Piraeus Port Authority, reaching 219 million euros ($237 million) in 2023.

