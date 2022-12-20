Russian Anger Over Greece’s Plan to Give Ukraine Missile Defenses

Politics

MOSCOW – Russia isn’t happy that Greece would give Ukraine Russian-made S-300 missile defense systems to deal with Russia’s invasion, as part of hopes to get US-made Patriot missile defense systems.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “We view the provocative plans on the delivery of S-300 air-defense systems and its other modifications produced in the Soviet Union or Russia as an openly hostile move aimed against Russia,” reported Middle East Monitor.

She warned Greece that by sending weapons to Ukraine, “They become direct accomplices of Ukrainian neo-Nazis,” and violate the military agreements signed in 1995 and 2013 which prohibit Greece from transferring Russian weapons to a third party without consent from Russian officials.

She said that Greek authorities have stepped up their push to supply Ukraine and to get the Patriot systems as Turkey has warned of an invasion and that it had short-range ballistic missiles that could hit Athens in 7.6 minutes.