December 21, 2022

Russian Μilitary to Reach 1.5M; Putin Vows to Win in Ukraine

December 21, 2022
By Associated Press
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the launch ceremony of The Kovykta gas condensate field via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Mikhail Kuravlev/Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin described the fighting in Ukraine as a “tragedy” but vowed to pursue his campaign there until its goals are reached, while his defense chief on Wednesday announced a plan to increase Russia’s military from 1 million personnel to 1.5 million.

Speaking at a meeting Putin held with top military brass, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the 1.5 million-member military should include 695,000 volunteer contract soldiers. He didn’t say when the increased strength would be achieved.

Shoigu also declared plans to form new military units in western Russia to counterbalance plans by Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

Putin ordered an unpopular mobilization of 300,000 reservists in September to beef up Russia’s forces in Ukraine. He has said that 150,000 of them were deployed to combat zones in the neighboring country, while the rest were undergoing training.

In Wednesday’s speech, the Russian leader again accused the West of provoking the conflict in Ukraine as part of centuries-long efforts to weaken and eventually break up Russia. Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected such rhetoric and described the Russian attack as an unprovoked act of aggression.

“We always considered the Ukrainian people as brotherly, and I still think so,” Putin declared Wednesday. “What’s going on is certainly a tragedy, but it’s not a result of our policy.”

“For centuries, our strategic adversaries have been setting the goal to disintegrate and weaken our country … viewing it as too big and posing a potential threat,” Putin said

When Putin sent his troops into Ukraine in February, he said the action was aimed at the “demilitarization” of Ukraine and preventing the country from joining NATO and becoming an anti-Russian bulwark.

He also has claimed the attack was aimed at “denazifying” Ukraine to free it from the purported influence of radical nationalist and neo-Nazi groups, allegations that Ukraine and its allies have dismissed.

Putin vowed that what he termed a “special military operation” would continue until its tasks are completed.

“I don’t have any doubt that all the goals set will be achieved,” he said.

WORLD
Afghan Women Weep as Taliban Fighters Enforce University Ban

KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul.

WORLD
On the Holidays, Efforts to Distract Ukrainian Kids from War
WORLD
Sidecar Ambulances Help Moms Give Birth in India

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Central Park Gate Honors Wrongly Imprisoned ‘Exonerated 5’

NEW YORK — At a small patch of Central Park flanking New York's Harlem neighborhood, scores came Monday to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongly accused and convicted of the 1989 rape of a white jogger.

Whitney Houston’s voice was one of a kind and the creative team behind a new big-budget biopic of the singer had no choice but to agree.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country.

TIRANA - Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday said his talks Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhaçka on Wednesday had focused on accelerating dialogue in Tirana on the basis of the existing political agreement, in order to find a compromise that will allow them to draw up an agreement for referring the issue of delimiting the two countries' maritime zones and continental shelf for arbitration by the international court at The Hague.

EL PASO, Texas — Migrants along the U.

