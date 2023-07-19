Russia with Its Global Ambition and the Revolt

Guest Viewpoints

In this photo taken from video, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 26, 2023. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

I read with – great interest – many articles and news analyses devoted to the latest developments in Russia in the American newspapers. The news analysis titled ‘Big Winner of Kremlin-Wagner Clash? The Dictator Next Door’ by Valerie Hopkins in The New York Times, was the one that impressed me most.

What a great title! At the same time, it indicated clearly, the events that took place in Russia over a weekend in June of 2023.

It is true that the Wagner Group’s insurrection may have lasted only 36 hours – some analysts counted just 20 hours – but it will have lasting consequences for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and not only. It is a fact that took the whole world by surprise. Not, of course, the secret services, such as CIA, Mossad, and MI6, because they knew about it, two or three weeks before it happened.

Yevgeny Prigozhin became a household name overnight, as “his troops were within 125 miles of Moscow” as The Times reported. Belarus became a star overnight, too, and its dictator became another household name because it played a role in changing, somehow, the course of history.

Putin now has created an “alternative leader” as Michael McFaul said, and he was the U.S. ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama. Prigozhin himself said with emphasis “Putin had lied about why he wanted to invade Ukraine.” We all knew about it, but it is good to hear it from the person nicknamed “Putin’s chef” – for years, Prigozhin, was a successful restaurateur.

The entire situation has damaged Putin’s credibility. He called Prigozhin a traitor – but after a few hours, he was directing the Belarusian dictator, Aleksandr Lukashenko, to negotiate a deal with him. And Lukashenko did just that. Prigozhin for sure has lost in the short term, but Putin is the long-term loser. Thus, I don’t think Prigozhin is going to go to Belarus to retire. He was using many ‘body doubles’ anyway as the secret services have revealed.

Putin’s unchallenged power within Russia for years suffered a huge blow. He has endured a great humiliation. The revolt wasn’t a joke. It made Russia look like a small country – it is actually 10% of all the surface of the planet.

Thus, the events that took place in Russia now favor action with strategic thought in the West. The West, in my opinion, needs to be ready to lose its sleep, because of the nuclear weapons. There are dangers and threats – and Russia cannot be trusted as a responsible international player.

Can we think of the future after what happened and how? Russia after Putin will be equally dangerous. Putin himself thinks that he is going to be in charge forever. History shows than nothing lasts forever. Putin, one day, will go, but Russia will stay with its global ambition. Russia will be a bigger headache for the West in the decades that will follow.

Thus, we need to prepare for this possibility better. We need to support the democratic and ‘logical elements’ within the Russian society for a better future for themselves, and the world. We need to stand by Ukraine, too – as long as it takes – because Putin took Crimea in 2014 and he was unchallenged militarily back then and later he tried to get the whole country in 2022 and to enter Kyiv in three days. The devastating war is still going on…

We, as the West, need to act with strategy for a better world, one free of’“next door’ despots and dictators like: Vladimir Putin, Aleksandr Lukashenko, and Yevgeny Prigozhin – dictators who help each other to stay in power, killing all their opponents, imprisoning journalists, and targeting the members of the LGBTQ community.

We cannot forget Evan Gershkovich, the Russia correspondent for The Wall Street Journal. The Russian regime has imprisoned him for over 100 days in Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison and accused him of espionage and this shows something to all of us. Evan was on a reporting trip and committed no crime, just journalism with faith in truth and justice.

Dimitris Eleas is a New York-based political scientist and contributes to SLpress (Athens) and The National Herald (NYC). You can contact him via e-mail: [email protected].