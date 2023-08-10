Russia Will Offer Consular Services on Turkish-Occupied Side of Cyprus

Politics

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Cyprus. (PHOTO: https://cyprus.mid.ru)

The Russian Embassy in Cyprus said it will provide consular services on the Turkish-Cypriot northern third of the island that’s been occupied since unlawful Turkish invasions in 1974.

“We will start providing consular services in the northern part of the city of Nicosia in the very near future. The work will be carried out on a regular basis,” the agency said, citing the official who noted that “this is about fulfilling the obligations of the Russian authorities to their citizens living in the northern part of Cyprus,” it said, reported Russia’s TASS news agency.

That was attributed to an unnamed diplomat who said that, “several countries, including the US, Great Britain, Germany, Italy and France, have their own diplomatic missions dealing with consular affairs in northern Cyprus,” referring to the Turkish-Cypriot name of a self-declared republic.

In another report from the Cypriot capital Nicosia, TASS put out a statement by Ambassador Murat Zyazikov which said, “This decision, which has been ripe for a long time, has no political connotations,” and that it “is dictated solely by humanitarian reasons, to care for our Russian compatriots living in the northern part of Cyprus.”

According to some estimates, as reported by TASS, more than 50,000 Russian citizens are currently living in the Turkish-occupied territory that no other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes as legitimate.

Referring to Russia’s stance on a divided Cyprus, he said that it hasn’t changed despite the Greek-Cypriot government abiding by European Union sanctions over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, he said, “continues to uphold a fundamental position, consistently supporting a comprehensive, viable and just settlement within the known international legal framework enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.”