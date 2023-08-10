x

August 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Politics

Russia Will Offer Consular Services on Turkish-Occupied Side of Cyprus

August 10, 2023
By The National Herald
The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Cyprus
The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Cyprus. (PHOTO: https://cyprus.mid.ru)

The Russian Embassy in Cyprus said it will provide consular services on the Turkish-Cypriot northern third of the island that’s been occupied since unlawful Turkish invasions in 1974.

“We will start providing consular services in the northern part of the city of Nicosia in the very near future. The work will be carried out on a regular basis,” the agency said, citing the official who noted that “this is about fulfilling the obligations of the Russian authorities to their citizens living in the northern part of Cyprus,” it said, reported Russia’s TASS news agency.

That was attributed to an unnamed diplomat who said that, “several  countries, including the US, Great Britain, Germany, Italy and France, have their own diplomatic missions dealing with consular affairs in northern Cyprus,” referring to the Turkish-Cypriot name of a self-declared republic.

In another report from the Cypriot capital Nicosia, TASS put out a statement by Ambassador Murat Zyazikov which said, “This decision, which has been ripe for a long time, has no political connotations,” and that it “is dictated solely by humanitarian reasons, to care for our Russian compatriots living in the northern part of Cyprus.”

According to some estimates, as reported by TASS, more than 50,000 Russian citizens are currently living in the Turkish-occupied territory that no other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes as legitimate.

ies of the republic.

Referring to Russia’s stance on a divided Cyprus, he said that it hasn’t changed despite the Greek-Cypriot government abiding by European Union sanctions over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, he said, “continues to uphold a fundamental position, consistently supporting a comprehensive, viable and just settlement within the known international legal framework enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.”

RELATED

Politics
Russian Suspends Dual Tax Treaty With Cyprus, “Unfriendly” Countries

NICOSIA - Some 18 months after Russia invaded Ukraine - which has stalled - President Vladimir Putin has taken his anger out on “unfriendly” countries who didn’t support him - including Cyprus - by suspending dual taxation agreements.

Politics
Turkey Says Cyprus Off the Table in Talks, New Diplomacy with Greece
Politics
British Lawmaker Says Occupied Part of Cyprus Should be Accepted

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.