x

June 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Politics

Russia Puts Squeeze on Greece, Says Will Win War in Ukraine

June 27, 2022
By The National Herald
Ukraine Invasion Russia Propaganda
FILE - Russia's President Vladimir Putin appears on a television screen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

ΜΟSCOW – Russia has stepped up pressure on Greece for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ backing of Ukraine after it was invaded, warning there will be consequences and that Ukraine will lose the war.

The moves reportedly include adding more diplomatic pressure after Greece backed off sending more weapons to Ukraine and went along with the European Union exempting buying Russian energy from sanctions.

President Vladimir Putin, said Kathimerini, believes that there is an “anti-Russia” front over the invasion of Ukraine that he has called a “military operation,” jailing any journalist who says otherwise.

Greece’s ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Defense got calls complaining about an agreement with Germany to send some Greek armored combat vehicles to Ukraine in exchange for German infantry fighting vehicles, the report said.

Sources not named told the paper that the communication included threatening language, stressing that Russia will prevail in Ukraine and use the victory to retaliate against countries who didn’t support Putin.

Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry told Russia’s state-run TASS news agency that Greece’s approach is destroying years of improved relations.

Pilipson said that “Greek authorities were among the first to send weapons to Ukraine, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces use daily against civilians in Donbas,” not mentioning that Russia is killing civilians, including children.

He added that “new deliveries are already being discussed by the Kiev regime of the military equipment that Greece has,” ratcheting up the vise on Greece to now further back off helping Ukraine.

He stressed that Greece is distancing itself from the Russian energy market and “canceling cultural and humanitarian interactions … despite the fact that, according to opinion polls, 56 percent of Greeks would like to maintain traditional ties with Russia,” and undercut the ties.

He also complained about Greece having booted a dozen diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Athens and Consulate-General’s office in Thessaloniki but also said that “the age-old ties that connect the peoples of Russia and Greece will undoubtedly withstand the test,” leaving the door open a bit.

RELATED

Politics
Russia Declares 8 Greek Diplomats “Personae Non Gratae”

ATHENS - The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed "its deep regret" over the Russian government's decision on Monday to expel eight staff members of the Greek embassy and the consulate in Moscow as personae non gratae.

Society
Former National Theater Head Lignadis Completes Testimony at Court
Politics
PM Mitsotakis Meets with EU Executive VP Vestager

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Alonnisos, a TNH Documentary

O oceanic you sing and sail White on your body and yellow on your chimeneas For you're tired of the filthy waters of the harbors You who loved the distant Sporades You who lifted the tallest flags You who sail clear through the most dangerous caves Hail to you who let yourself be charmed by the sirens Hail to you for never having been afraid of the Symplegades (Andreas Empeirikos)   What traveler has not been fascinated by the Greek islands, drawn by the Sirens’ song of a traveler’s dreams? TNH and our video show ‘Mission’ marked the change of the season by transporting viewers into the heart of summer.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings