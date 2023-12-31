x

December 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

WORLD

Russia Launches Fresh Drone Strikes on Ukraine after Promising Retaliation for Belgorod Attack

December 31, 2023
By Associated Press
Russia Ukraine War
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, an apartment building hit by a Russian missile is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a fresh drone assault on Ukraine on Saturday night, after promising that strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod earlier in the day “would not go unpunished”.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Sunday that it had shot down 21 of 49 drones launched by Russian forces overnight.

Twenty-eight people were wounded in an attack on the eastern city of Kharkiv, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday. A central hotel, apartment buildings, kindergarten, shops and administrative buildings sustained damage, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that it had hit “decision-making centers and military facilities” in Kharkiv, reporting that its strike on the Kharkiv Palace Hotel had “destroyed representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate and Ukrainian Armed Forces” involved in the “terrorist attack” in Belgorod.

In the Kyiv region that surrounds the capital, a Russian drone attack caused a fire to break out at a critical infrastructure facility, local officials said. They did not identify the facility further.

Shelling in the center of the Russian border city of Belgorod Saturday killed 24 people, including three children. A further 108 people were wounded in the strike, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Sunday, making it one of the deadliest attacks on Russian soil since the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine 22 months ago.

Russian authorities accused Kyiv of carrying out the attack, which took place the day after an 18-hour Russian aerial bombardment across Ukraine killed at least 41 civilians.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it identified the ammunition used in the strike as Czech-made Vampire rockets and Olkha missiles fitted with cluster-munition warheads. It provided no additional information, and The Associated Press was unable to verify its claims.

“This crime will not go unpunished,” the ministry said in a statement on social media.

In an emergency meeting at the U.N. Security Council demanded by Russia Saturday night, envoy Vasily Nebenzya accused Kyiv of a “terrorist attack.” In comments carried by Russian state media, Nebenzya claimed Ukraine had launched “a deliberate act of terrorism directed against civilians.”

Ukrainians are bracing for further attacks. A blistering New Year’s Eve assault by Russia last year killed at least three civilians.

RELATED

WORLD
Israeli Strikes in Central Gaza Kill at Least 35 as Netanyahu Says War Will Continue for Months

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes in central Gaza killed at least 35 people Sunday, hospital officials said, as the military targeted areas in several parts of the territory a day after the country’s prime minister said the war will continue for “many more months," resisting international calls for a cease-fire.

WORLD
Albania’s Ex-Prime Minister Berisha Put Under House Arrest While Investigated for Corruption
WORLD
Eurostar Cancels Trains Due to Flooding, Stranding Hundreds of Travelers in Paris and London

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Scouts of Greece Sing Traditional Carols for PM Mitsotakis (Video)

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received a group of Scouts of Greece who sang the New Year's traditional carols (kalanda) at Maximos Mansion on Sunday.

ATHENS - The year 2023 won’t be missed by Greece’s olive oil producers and farmers because it brought a poor crop, damage from fires and floods, shortages, and prices so high it became a target for thieves.

NEW YORK – Founded in 1993, American Thymele Theatre (ATT) remained devoted to its mission, preserving the dissemination and prominence of Hellenic culture in America, by producing plays with timeless Greek themes free-of-charge to the public.

Brothers and Sisters in the Lord, The story of the nativity of Jesus Christ, the birth of our Savior, surrounds us.

Yes, it’s time you gave some thought about what you’re going to change in the New Year.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.