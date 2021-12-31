Russia Labels Pussy Riot Member, Others as “Foreign Agents”

Church
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Released from Hospital
BOSTON – Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was discharged from the Central Hospital of Constantinople on Thursday afternoon, December 30.
Associations
George Chirgotis AHEPA Chapter 455 Honors Past Chapter President
WEST NYACK, NY – The George Chirgotis AHEPA Chapter 455 Annual Christmas Dinner was finally held after a two-year hiatus on December 16.
Church
Greek-American Institute Ring Day Ceremony at Zoodohos Peghe in the Bronx
BRONX, NY – A program rich in emotions and memories was presented during the ceremony of awarding rings to students of the 8th grade in the Greek-American Institute (GAI), who are also the future graduates of 2022, at Zoodohos Peghe Greek Orthodox Church in the Bronx on December 23.