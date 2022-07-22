x

July 22, 2022

Russia Includes Greece to Non-Friendly Countries List

July 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin delivers a speech during an official dinner at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Angelos Tzortzinis/Pool via AP)
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin delivers a speech during an official dinner at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Angelos Tzortzinis/Pool via AP)

MOSCOW – The Russian government announced on Friday that it is adding Greece to the list of countries that it considers ‘unfriendly’, along with Denmark, Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

According to an announcement on Friday by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, the ‘Unfriendly Countries List’ contains those countries that “adopted actions that are to friendly toward Russia and particularly against Russia’s diplomatic and consular representations abroad”.

The Kremlin’s edict restricts the number of locally-based staff that a country can employ who live and work permanently in Russia. In Greece’s case this limit is up to 34 local staff, Denmark is restricted to 20, Slovakia 16, while Croatia and Slovenia are prohibited from hiring any staff for their embassies and consulates in Russia.

Diplomatic sources explained to the Athens-Macedonia News Agency that the new measure will not have any additonal impact on the existing operation of Greek Embassy and Consulates in Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov commented that the inclusion of a state in the list of the unfriendly countries obviously indicates a reduction in the level of contacts with these states.

(ANA/Th.Avgerinos)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

