Russia Declares 8 Greek Diplomats “Personae Non Gratae”

June 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Foreign Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed “its deep regret” over the Russian government’s decision on Monday to expel eight staff members of the Greek embassy and the consulate in Moscow as personae non gratae.

Eight Greek diplomats were expelled in retaliation to Greece’s expulsion of 12 Russian ones and over Greece’s policy on the Ukrainian issue, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said when it summoned Greek Ambassador Ekaterini Nasika to announce the decision.

In its statement, the Greek MFA responded that “there is no basis whatsoever for the Russian authorities’ decision to expel the staff members of the Greek diplomatic and consulate authorities in Russia,” who were carrying out their duties based on the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations. It also noted that “as a principle, Greece respects International Law.”

The Greek ministry added that the remaining staff members will continue to serve their mission under particularly difficult conditions.

