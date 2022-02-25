x

February 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Music

Russia Booted from Eurovision Song Contest Over Ukraine

February 25, 2022
By Associated Press
Maneskin
FILE - Maneskin from Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands on May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

LONDON — The European Broadcasting Union says that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The union said in a statement Friday that given the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the competition into “disrepute.”

“The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,” the union said on Twitter. “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

This year’s finale is being held in Turin, Italy, on May 14.

Russia has not yet announced an entrant for the splashy contest.

Ukraine will be represented by Kalush Orchestra, which organizers describe as a “hip-hop band with a fondness for folk.”

RELATED

Music
Sleng Teng: How a Japanese Woman Influenced Jamaica’s Reggae

TOKYO — A musical revolution in Jamaica has a connection with a bouncy rhythm from a portable electronic keyboard that's the brainchild of a Japanese woman.

Music
Gary Brooker, Frontman of Rock Band Procol Harum, Dies at 76
Cinema
Oscars Slim Down, Will Hand Out 8 Awards ahead of Broadcast

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

King Otto in Cinemas & Digital Nationwide on March 25th Greek Independence Day

NEW YORK – MPI Media Group on February 25 announced the release of the universally acclaimed hit feature film, King Otto, the story of the miracle triumph of the 2004 Greek National Soccer Team at the European Championships, directed by Christopher André Marks.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings