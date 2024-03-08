x

Russia Believed Targeted Odessa Area Where Zelensky Met Mitsotakis

March 8, 2024
By The National Herald
ODESA
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wednesday March 6, 2024. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Indications are that Russia launched a missile strike on Ukraine’s port of Odessa knowing that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was there to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky a few hundred meters away from where it struck.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev,  said on his Telegram channel that if Russia had wanted to directly hit where the two leaders were standing they wouldn’t have missed.

“If it was a goal, we would have achieved it,” Medvedev said of Zelenskyy, without making any reference to the almost simultaneous presence of Mitsotakis.

Apart from Medvedev’s statement, which suggests Moscow’s prior knowledge of Mitsotakis’ visit to Odessa, a number of other elements converge and it wasn’t a secret that the two were to meet in the city during Russia’s ongoing invasion.

A Greek government plane carrying Mitsotakis landed enroute in Moldova and its markings were visible to the Russians who could see that it hadn’t landed in Bucharest, where the European People’s Party (EPP) Congress was being held.

Russia usually refrains from striking Odessa and Mitsotakis referred to the strike later when he was at the EPP meeting, noting he was there and said, “We all have a message for the Kremlin: We will not be afraid, we will continue to support Ukraine and its brave citizens for as long as it takes. And we remain united on this issue.”

There hasn’t been anything stronger said on the Greek side about whether the incident would damage diplomatic relations as Greece has sided with Ukraine since the invasion, although that has brought tension with Moscow.









