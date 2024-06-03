x

June 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

Rupert Murdoch Ties the Knot for the 5th Time in Ceremony at His California Vineyard

June 3, 2024
By Associated Press
Murdoch-Wedding
This image provided by News Corp. shows Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova posing for a photo, Saturday, June 1, 2024 during their wedding ceremony at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, Calif. (News Corp. via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Media magnate Rupert Murdoch, 93, has married for the fifth time, his corporation, News Corp, confirmed Sunday.

Murdoch and Elena Zhukova, a 67-year-old Russian-born retired molecular biologist, wed Saturday in a ceremony at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, California. Photographs of the newly married couple were released by News Corp. The couple announced their engagement in March.

Murdoch was most recently married to model and actor Jerry Hall. They were wed in 2016 and divorced in 2022.

Zhukova is the ex-wife of Alexander Zhukov, a billionaire energy investor and Russian politician. Their daughter, Dasha, was previously married to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who used to own the Premier League soccer club Chelsea.

This image provided by News Corp. shows Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova posing for a photo, Saturday, June 1, 2024 during their wedding ceremony at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, Calif. (News Corp. via AP)

Last fall, Murdoch stepped down as leader of both Fox News’ parent company and his News Corp media holdings. His son, Lachlan, took his place in a media empire that spans continents and helped to shape modern American politics.

In 1952, Murdoch inherited a newspaper in his native Australia from his father. Over decades, he built a news and entertainment enterprise that became prominent in the United States and Britain, including ownership of such notable newspapers as The Times of London and The Wall Street Journal.

Fox News Channel, the 24-hour network founded in 1996, has profoundly influenced television, becoming a popular news source among many conservative U.S. audiences and politicians.

RELATED

Society
2 NYC Officers and a Gunman are Shot and Wounded During a Pursuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers and a 19-year-old man were shot and wounded early Monday during a confrontation and were hospitalized, officials said.

Economy
CEOs Got Hefty Pay Raises in 2023, Widening the Gap with the Workers They Oversee
Politics
Jury Selection is Beginning in a Federal Gun Case Against President Joe Biden’s Son Hunter

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

From Decay to Dazzling. Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station

DETROIT (AP) — The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station — for decades a symbol of Detroit’s decline — has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.

NEW YORK (AP) — Media magnate Rupert Murdoch, 93, has married for the fifth time, his corporation, News Corp, confirmed Sunday.

PERTH AMBOY, NJ – The annual festival of the parish of St.

Opening stores used to mean everything to pharmacy chains.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers and a 19-year-old man were shot and wounded early Monday during a confrontation and were hospitalized, officials said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.