September 14, 2023

Rudderless Left SYRIZA Set to Pick New Leader, Pick Up the Pieces

September 14, 2023
By The National Herald
KASSELAKIS
Permanent Congress of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, Saturday, September 2, 2023 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Postponed a week during deadly floods in parts of Greece, elections to choose a leader for the major opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance will take place Sept. 17, a second round a week later if there’s no outright winner.

There are five candidates to replace former chief and one-time premier Alexis Tsipras, who quit after being routed in a second round of general elections on June 25 that brought back the New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The results were so devastating after Tsipras first was ousted in 2019 snap polls after reneging on virtually all his promises and bringing austerity he swore to reject that the party is in shambles and essentially politically irrelevant.

It was an ignominious end for Tsipras, who brought the party out of oblivion to win election in 2015 with 36.34 percent of the vote and 149 seats in Parliament, two shy of a majority.

That led him to bring in a partner, the right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL) with an opposite ideology, and a turbulent 4 ½ years in power in which he gave in to international lenders to get an 86 billion euro ($92.33 billion) bailout.

In that election, SYRIZA got 2,245,978 votes for 36.34 percent of the vote but this time around was crushed and got only 930,013 votes – a loss of 1,315,965 votes – and just 47 seats, losing 102 spots in Parliament and left on the sidelines.

Tspiras had even rebranded the party from the Radical Left in a reach-out to more moderates and at one point got so desperate he even tried to appeal to far-right extremists, some of which in Greece have neo-Nazi leanings.

The candidates include 38-year-old Effie Achtsioglou,  seen as the frontrunner, one-time top Tsipras aide Nikos Pappas – who was convinced in a scheme to sell TV licenses but not jailed – and former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist who reluctantly agreed to Greece’s international lenders’ terms, accepting austerity in exchange for a bailout.

Also, 77-year-old political veteran Stefanos Tzoumakas who was a surprise entry and a latecomer, 35-year-old Stefanos Kasselakis, who spent time in the United States and hadn’t been involved in party politics.

Kasselakis has the endorsement of a former SYRIZA minister, the controversial Pavlos Polakis. Polakis is known for his fiery criticisms of journalists and others he viewed as adversaries of the party, which many believe contributed to the party’s downfall in the elections.

The National Herald

