November 18, 2022

Rouvikonas Throws Leaflets at Dev’t Minister’s Home

November 18, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Rouvikonas Throws Leaflets at Dev't Minister's Home. (Photo: Twitter/Adonis Georgiadis

ATHENS – Members of the antiestablishment group Rouvikonas threw leaflets outside the house of Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Thursday night.

Commenting on Twitter, the minister said, “It’s so strange, every time I say something that bothers [main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis] Tsipras a lot, Rouvikonas attacks my house while my children are inside… Must be coincidence, and I’m sure SYRIZA condemns the attacks, for sure… Guys, we’re not scared of you, just so you know…”

Government spokesman Yiannis Economou condemned the attack, calling it “a cowardly attack by thugs of this organization” and said he expected all political forces to condemn it as well.

