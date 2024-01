Politics

BRUSSELS – Theodoros Rousopoulos (Greece, EPP/DC) has been elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Monday. Taking over from Tiny Kox (Netherlands, UEL), he is PACE’s 35th President since 1949 and the first Greek national to hold this office. The President serves for a one-year term of office, which may be renewed once.

(ANA/M.Aroni)