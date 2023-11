Politics

ATLANTA — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has died. She was married to Jimmy Carter for more than 77 years, and both said she was the more political of the pair. Unlike many previous first ladies, she sat in on Cabinet meetings and spoke out on controversial issues. President Carter even sent her on a trip to Latin America to tell dictators he meant what he said on human rights. They were so close that some White House aides referred to her privately as “co-president.” Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter co-founded The Carter Center to continue their work for four more decades. She died Sunday at the age of 96.