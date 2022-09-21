x

September 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

USA

Rookie Jameson Sharp as D-Backs Split Twinbill with Dodgers

September 21, 2022
By Associated Press
Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Drey Jameson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader.

The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth.

Jameson (2-0) and the Diamondbacks ended the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak. After throwing seven scoreless innings in his major league debut last week against San Diego, the 25-year-old righty extended his career-opening scoreless streak to 12 innings before finally giving up a pair of runs on Max Muncy’s 21st homer.

Jameson allowed two runs and seven hits, striking out seven and walking one.

“You have to respect (the Dodgers), but at the end of the day, it’s just another. team and guys in the box,” Jameson said. “I’m out there competing and trying to put myself and my team in position to win a ballgame and that’s what did.”

Reyes Moronta pitched the ninth for his first save. Arizona won for only the second time in its last 22 games at Dodger Stadium.

“(Game 1) was brutal. They ripped us apart,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “When the game was over, I mentioned that I wanted these guys to understand what they had, what got away from them and we need to flush it and turn the page and be ready to play in Game 2. They were. … I couldn’t me more proud of these guys.”

The Dodgers, who have the best record in the majors at 103-45, committed a season-high four errors and gave up three unearned runs. Shortstop Trea Turner had a second-inning error that led to a run, while pitcher Tyler Anderson and right fielder Mookie Betts committed errors in the sixth that allowed two more runs to score as Arizona took a 3-0 lead.

“We didn’t play good baseball,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The first game, we kind of stole that one. In the second game, it’s hard to win when you give up outs, you give up bases. It was just a sloppy game and their kid came out there and threw the baseball well.”

Anderson (15-4) returned from the paternity list and allowed three runs — all unearned — and two hits in six innings.

Marte’s home run in the seventh off Phil Bickford gave Arizona a 4-2 lead. It was his 12th of the season. Corbin Carroll had an RBI triple in the ninth inning for Arizona.

“We hadn’t won a game here in a long time and I think a lot of people were aware of that” Lovullo said. “In order to get to where we want to get to, we have to play well against every team, especially teams in the NL West.”

Ryan Pepiot (3-0) got the win in the opener with three innings of relief. Kevin Ginkel (1-1) took the loss.

REMEMBERING MAURY

The Dodgers paid tribute to former shortstop Maury Wills, who died Monday at 89. Wills helped the Dodgers win three World Series titles and was the 1962 NL MVP when he stole a then-record 104 bases.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Turner left the doubleheader opener after he was hit in the side by a deflected throw in the fifth inning, but was in the starting lineup for the second game.

UP NEXT

D-backs: LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-15, 5.01 ERA) will be making his 40th career start against the Dodgers, with a 2.93 ERA against them in 245 1/3 innings.

Dodgers: RHP Dustin May (2-2, 3.46) is making his sixth start since returning from Tommy John surgery and his 11th start over the past two seasons.

 

RELATED

USA
T-Wolves’ Edwards Fined $40K by NBA for Homophobic Remark

NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for homophobic comments he made on social media.

USA
With Griner in Jail, WNBA Players Skip Russia in Offseason
USA
Scherzer Perfect for 6 in Return, Wins 200th as Mets Clinch

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Kentucky School Shooter Seeks Parole in High-Stakes Hearing

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings