Ronna McDaniel and Nicole Shanahan Deserve Better Treatment

Columnists

RONNA MCDANIEL

Welcome to Nbcstan. It’s not a television network, it’s a totalitarian state.

Nbcstan’s most recent absurdity was firing former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel just four days after hiring her.

Did McDaniel say or do anything to get her in trouble? Not a thing. The network buckled under the pressure of its clown car ‘journalists’ Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Jen Psaki, to name a few, all of who threw hissy-fits when they realized McDaniel was coming on board.

So what was McDaniel’s great sin? That there were problems with the 2020 election that need to be fixed. In other words, Nbcstan won’t give you a platform unless you avow that the 2020 election was the safest and most secure in U.S. history, and that there it was so pristinely error-free that nothing about it needs fixing.

About a third of Americans believe that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president. That jumps to as high as two-thirds among Republicans. My regular readers know that I don’t share that sentiment, but I’ll quickly reiterate for those not closely familiar with my column: I absolutely think the election was fraught with problems. Not widespread fraud, but a widespread gaming of the system, highly improper if not illegal discarding of postmark deadlines, much legal (and some illegal) ballot harvesting, and a host of other improprieties. However, Biden won by 7 million more votes than Trump and, even more importantly, by 74 more electoral votes, which I see as more likely than not falling outside the margin of error of the litany of shenanigans.

The Democrats’ dirty tricks didn’t matter in 2020, when enough Americans didn’t want four more years of Trump and thought they’d be getting the 2008 version of Biden, a centrist whose cognitive skills had not yet noticeably diminished. This time around, the election could very well swing the other way, with Trump the one winning by 7 million voters and 74 electors. It’s not certain that Trump will win, but it’s almost certain if he loses it won’t be by nearly as much as in 2020. And that’s why Ronna McDaniel was absolutely right in calling for fixing a severely compromised election process – because in a close election, it will matter for sure.

I’ve been teaching about the 2000 election for 24 years, and my analysis hasn’t changed: in an election that close, you’re never really going to know who won for sure, because there are just too many variables at play. If Biden-Trump II turns out to be like Bush-Gore, election irregularities will be front and center.

Nonetheless, even if McDaniel’s views were fringe, believed not by one in three voters, but only one in three thousand, why is that grounds for disqualifying her from being a pundit on a political show? Especially since until very recently she was the administrative leader of one of America’s two major parties?

Back when Ronald Reagan was president, left-of-center journalists routinely lambasted him; but, unlike today’s snotnosed twerps, they had gravitas and intellectual heft.

NICOLE SHANAHAN

Another female public figure recently thrust into the spotlight has many on the left reeling: Nicole Shanahan, Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s choice for running mate.

On first impression, her surname conjures images of shamrocks, leprechauns, and pots of gold. It would seem that Kennedy doubled down on Irish. A closer look, though, reveals her evidently Asian features. Shanahan is the daughter of a German-Irish father and Chinese immigrant mother (and when I say immigrant, I really mean immigrant, not PHI). She’s 38, an attorney, and very wealthy.

The left is ridiculing Kennedy’s pick. On its face, the argument they make that Shanahan has no political experience is plausible enough. But it’s a farce, to hide that they’re terrified more Democrats are going to catch on that Kennedy’s running for president. Early on, Kennedy was taking more votes away from Trump than from Biden, but that trend has since reversed. More media outlets are giving Kennedy’s campaign some airtime. Could Meet the Press finally give in to the pressure and do the same?

As of this writing, though, the Biden Administration has continued to ignore Kennedy’s requests for Secret Service protection. But why wouldn’t they, it’s not as if his president uncle and namesake presidential candidate father were assassinated or anything.

Kennedy’s chances hinge upon whether he’s allowed into the general election debates. The impact of debates on presidential elections was the topic of my doctoral dissertation, which I wrote after six years of research, so, please indulge me, if you will, that my knowledge on this particular topic extends beyond the casual. The debates are run by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), which purports to be nonpartisan, but is actually an arm of the major party duopoly, as George Farah pointed out in his 2004 book ‘No Debate’. Though it’s not out of the question, it’s unlikely the CPD will let Kennedy into the debates, for fear that this may set a precedent most displeasing to them: that general election presidential debates will not be limited to Democrats and Republicans.

Kennedy is currently polling around 15% nationwide, which is the minimum he needs to qualify for entry in to the debates, as an average of five national polls selected by, you guessed it, the CPD. Wonder which ones they’ll pick. He also needs ballot access in at least enough states to total 270 electoral votes, thus giving him a mathematical possibility of victory. That part shouldn’t be as hard, particularly with Shanahan’s millions injected into his campaign coffers.

This election is surely bound to be one for the history books. Fasten your seatbelts.