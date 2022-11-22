Ronaldo to Leave Manchester United “With Immediate Effect”

SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo walks on the pitch during a Portugal soccer team training in Oeiras, outside Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Portugal will play Nigeria Thursday in a friendly match in Lisbon before departing to Qatar on Friday for the World Cup. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

Last week, United said it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s comments.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

___

By JAMES ROBSON AP Soccer Writer