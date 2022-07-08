x

July 8, 2022

Ronaldo Μissing United Τour amid Doubts over Future at Club

July 8, 2022
By Associated Press
Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit Dismissed Vegas Soccer
FILE- Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

MANCHESTER, England — Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s preseason tour to Thailand and Australia amid doubts over his future at the club.

United said Friday that the 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue that prevented him from reporting back for practice this week.

The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United.

Ronaldo only returned to United last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.

The tour will feature games against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. It will be new manager Erik Ten Hag’s first chance to work in depth with the squad.

International
Blatter and Platini Acquitted on Charges of Defrauding FIFA

BELLINZONA, Switzerland — Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA by a Swiss criminal court on Friday, a rare positive outcome for the pair who were among soccer's most powerful figures before being embroiled in corruption investigations.

Grand Banquet of the 46th Biennial Clergy-Laity Congress

NEW YORK - The Grand Banquet from the 46th Biennial Clergy-Laity Congress held at the New York Marriott Marquis on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

