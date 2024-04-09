x

April 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

SPORTS

Roma Defender Mancini Fined for Celebrating Win over Lazio by Waving Giant Rat Flag

April 9, 2024
By Associated Press
Italy Soccer Serie A
Roma's Gianluca Mancini celebrates at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio, at Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

MILAN (AP) — Roma defender Gianluca Mancini was fined 5,000 euros ($5,430) on Tuesday but avoided a ban for his actions at the end of a Serie A match at the weekend.

Mancini — whose goal gave Roma a 1-0 win over Lazio in the capital derby on Saturday — sparked controversy when he was seen waving a huge flag in Lazio colors that also had a giant rat painted on it as he celebrated with his teammates in front of the Giallorossi fans.

The Italian soccer federation opened an investigation the following day and, after reading its report, the league’s sporting judge opted to sanction Mancini with a fine.

The 27-year-old Mancini had apologized after the match.

“I didn’t want to offend anyone,” Mancini said. “I took the first flag they gave me.”

Roma’s Gianluca Mancini celebrates at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio, at Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

___

RELATED

SPORTS
Champions League Matches Will Go Ahead Despite Islamic State Terror Threat

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — This week’s Champions League games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat, the governing body of European soccer said Tuesday.

SPORTS
Two-Time Champion Tsitsipas and In-Form Dimitrov Reach Second Round at Monte Carlo
SPORTS
Turkish Super Cup Chaos as Fenerbahçe U19 Team Walks off After 1st-Minute Goal for Galatasaray

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Woman in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack, Robbery outside St. Demetrios Jamaica

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

MILAN (AP) — Roma defender Gianluca Mancini was fined 5,000 euros ($5,430) on Tuesday but avoided a ban for his actions at the end of a Serie A match at the weekend.

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has made history once again.

SOUTHOLD, N.Y.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated his pledge to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying a date has been set for the ground offensive into the city filled with around 1.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.