Roma Defender Mancini Fined for Celebrating Win over Lazio by Waving Giant Rat Flag

Roma's Gianluca Mancini celebrates at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio, at Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
MILAN (AP) — Roma defender Gianluca Mancini was fined 5,000 euros ($5,430) on Tuesday but avoided a ban for his actions at the end of a Serie A match at the weekend.
Mancini — whose goal gave Roma a 1-0 win over Lazio in the capital derby on Saturday — sparked controversy when he was seen waving a huge flag in Lazio colors that also had a giant rat painted on it as he celebrated with his teammates in front of the Giallorossi fans.
The Italian soccer federation opened an investigation the following day and, after reading its report, the league’s sporting judge opted to sanction Mancini with a fine.
The 27-year-old Mancini had apologized after the match.
“I didn’t want to offend anyone,” Mancini said. “I took the first flag they gave me.”
