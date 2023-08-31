Robert Menendez: Turkey an Unreliable Ally of Washington

Politics

NICOSIA – Concern about stances held by Ankara is being expressed by American Senator Robert Menendez, who characterized Turkey as an “unreliable ally” for Washington. In an interview with the Sunday edition of the newspaper ‘O Fileleftheros’, on the occasion of his presence in Cyprus for the World Conference of Cypriots of the Diaspora, Menendez emphasized that the challenges are significant, noting that, “Turkey continues to behave aggressively towards its neighbors and to blackmail the allies of the United States.” The head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the American Senate pointed out that if Turkey continues to maintain the same stance, the United States may need to consider taking measures. He also indicated that if the provocative Turkish activity in the enclosed area of Famagusta expands, the possibility of imposing sanctions should be studied as a deterrent tool for such actions.

Menendez stressed that he believes “we can balance a policy of stick and carrot in order to provide incentives to Turkey to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cyprus.” Referring to Ankara’s desire for a revitalization of its accession process to the EU, the Senator said, “Turkey has various issues to address before it is confirmed that it meets the criteria for EU membership, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a member must be a fundamental requirement.” He simultaneously emphasized that, “we must also be prepared to go in the other direction.” “If we see additional Turkish activity in Varosha, we should consider sanctions as a tool to prevent such destabilizing activities on the island,” he underscored. Regarding the recent events in Pyla, Menendez observed that “unfortunately, just this week, the Turkish Cypriot authorities reminded us again that they seek to threaten and destabilize the UN mission,” adding that, “such aggressive behavior does not serve the majority of people seeking a peaceful solution.” However, he also believed that “we must revive a substantial and immediate peace process.” “Short-term,” he continued, “we must continue to build trust between communities, including deepening economic ties, promoting exchange programs, and proposing new confidence-building measures, as suggested by the leadership of the Republic of Cyprus in May, 2022. In the long term, we must explore all tools to convince Turkey to stop discouraging Turkish Cypriots from engaging meaningfully.”

Robert Menendez also sent a message to Turkey that it must comply with its alliance obligations and respect the territorial integrity of Cyprus in order to acquire the F-16 fighter jets. The American Senator also referred to the prospects of cooperation arising from the discovery of hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean region. He noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced Europe to diversify its energy sources. “Cyprus has a very important role to play in the development of energy security policy, and I am encouraged by the opportunities for further regional integration,” said the American Senator.