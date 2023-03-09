Roar of  the Crowd: Angry Greeks in Streets Protest Train Tragedy

Society

Protesters walk among smoke from a tear gas canister during a protest for victims of a rail disaster, outside of the Parliament in central Athens, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Some 40,000 people gathered in the Greek capital’s main Syntagma Square outside Parliament to vent their anger over a head-on train collision that killed 57 people and was blamed on years of safety failures and negligence.

It was a largely peaceful demonstration, following others that saw clashes between protesters and riot police who responded aggressively, hitting people and firing tear gas into the crowds.

The crash between a passenger train carrying 350 people coming out of a tunnel in Tempi, en route from Athens to Thessaloniki, hitting an oncoming cargo train that resulted in a fireball explosion, came after a warning from the rail workers union it was imminent because safety systems weren’t working.

The protests came during a national strike of public sector unions and workers who said that years of neglect, worsened by a 2010-18 economic an austerity crisis that brought budget cuts, led straight to the crash.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/greek-workers-join-walkout-over-deadly-train-crash-call-protests-2023-03-07/

There were protests elsewhere in the country, said Reuters, reporting that another 20,000 more demonstrated as the New Democracy government, recoiling in the face of anger with elections coming by summer tried to regroup.

In Athens, there were shouts of “Murderers!” and “We are all in the same carriage,” referring to the victims, most of them students on their way to Greece’s second-largest city to go back to universities after attending annual carnival celebrations held for the first time in three years because of the COVID pandemic.

Violence briefly broke out when a group of protesters clashed with riot police, who fired tear gas at the crowd. Protesters hurled petrol bombs in front of parliament and set a van and garbage bins on fire, the news agency said.

In Thessaloniki, protesters threw stones at a government building and some in Athens held signs that read, “Call Me When You Arrive,” a symbol of parents worry and asking their children to let them know when they get to their destination.

“You feel angry because the government did nothing for all of those kids. The public transport is a mess,” 19-year-old Nikomathi Vathi told the news agency and another student, Vaggelis Somarakis said, “We’re going to be here until things change.”

PROMISED CHANGES NEVER COME

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who first said the tragedy was largely due to “human error” with a stationmaster admitting a mistake in having two trains on the same track arrested.

But Mitsotakis backtracked in the face of growing fury, apologized to the families and said there would be an investigation into why safety systems, subsidized by the European Union, weren’t fully implemented.

New Transport Minister George Gerapetritis – appointed after his predecessor Kostas Karamanlis quit quickly after the accident, told reporters that he understood the anger in the streets.

“No train will set off again, if we have not secured safety at the maximum possible level,” he said after announcing a suspension of the service while it reviews safety, no explanation why safety systems weren’t in place before.

Rail workers have been staging rolling strikes, stopping service between the country’s two largest cities just as the spring tourist season was about to begin, and elections due to be coming as soon as April have been pushed back.

Rail workers said their warnings were ignored as were complaints about understaffing, with only one-third of the needed stationmasters in place and working at times with walkie-talkies and manual switching.

“We drivers have filed complaints about these things, we have gone on strike about it, we have made warnings, we have protested,” said the head of the train drivers’ union, Kostas Genidounias.

“They told us we were lying, we were slanderous, we had other interests. In the end it showed that the workers were right,” he said, the government admitting as much and saying the railways would be safe from now on.

Greece’s largest public sector union ADEDY joined the 24-hour strike as did transport workers, upsetteing metro, tram and bus services in the capital. Ships also remained docked at ports as seamen participated in the action.

“It’s not the time to fall silent,” a teachers’ union said, the report added.

Gerapetritis said funds would be invested in upgrading infrastructure and hiring staff, and that the causes would be revealed and all those responsible held to account, which rarely happens.

Greece sold its state-owned railway operator, now called Hellenic Train, to Italy’s state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane in 2017 under the terms of international bailouts but the new company left it largely in the hands of Greece and has said nothing about the deadly crash.