RMH-NY’s Greek Division 28th Christmas Dinner Honors Michael Psyllos, Jim Ziozis (Photos)

NEW YORK – The Ronald McDonald House New York (RMH-NY) Greek Division held their 28th Annual Christmas Dinner on December 12 at the New York Athletic Club in a festive atmosphere to celebrate and support RMH-NY’s families and mission. The event also honored Michael Psyllos, President & CEO Alma Bank, and Demetrios (Jim) Ziozis, President & CEO Linon Home Décor Products, Inc.

Greek Division Vice Chair Vasiliki Rentas-Sakkas gave the welcoming remarks and served as MC for the event, thanking everyone for attending and introducing His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos to give the invocation. Bishop Athenagoras also conveyed the blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and congratulated the evening’s honorees.

“The Greek Division is a vital lifeline for families from Greece, Cyprus, and Greek-Americans traveling to New York City to find critical medical treatments for their children, during those 45 years, over 10,000 Greek, Cypriot, and Greek-American children have found a safe haven at Ronald McDonald House New York,” Rentas-Sakkas said. “Last year, the House saved these families over $7.4 million annually in accommodation and meal costs. Families that stay in the House come from all over the world and for the world-class cancer treatment that can save their child’s life.”

Dr. Ruth C. Browne, SD, RMH-NY President & CEO, then shared her remarks, noting that “this is one of the best events of the year.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, thank you for the support you have given to Ronald McDonald House tonight, we’re especially grateful for the leadership of this event, particularly for all of the Greek Division which has worked tirelessly to get us to our 28th Annual Christmas Dinner,” Dr. Browne said and thanked Greek Division Chairman

Spiros Maliagros and the honorees, Michael Psyllos and Demetris (Jim) Ziozis.

She continued: “When families walk through our doors on 73rd Street in Manhattan, what they find is comfort and our House offers temporary accommodations, meals, transportation to and from appointments, peer to peer support including wellness services and various enriching activities that allow families to enjoy each other together to get the support that we know is our promise, it’s family to family, child to child, and caregiver to caregiver support and that is what we provide and so much more. We consider our House a home away from home for them.”

“Whether it’s partnering with us to organize uplifting events like the walk-a-thon and all the Philoptochos [societies], Greek schools, dance groups, churches, and Greek associations, we are so grateful that you have selected Ronald McDonald House New York as your charity of choice,” Dr. Browne said. “Thank you for supporting the House through your donations, through volunteering, including serving nutritious meals, and the magic that you bring to our House so that our kids can be kids first and patients second.”

Dr. Browne then presented the first Niki Sideris Legacy Award to Spiros Maliagros and his wife Markella for launching the Niki Sideris Legacy Program by being the inaugural members, committing a $60,000 donation. “I especially want to thank all of the committee members, Spiridoula Katechis who does so much to make this night happen, and all of you because it is my privilege to announce today that this is the highest grossing Greek Division Christmas Dinner in our history,” Spiros Maliagros said. “It’s a testament to the mission we have, it’s a testament to the impact of our honorees, and it’s a testament to all of you, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support.”

Maliagros then introduced the honorees, noting that he has served on the Parish Council of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Port Washington for many years with both Psyllos and Ziozis, “I’m thankful that they are my neighbors and I’m very lucky that they’re my friends.”

Psyllos said: “I’m honored to be here with you tonight… December is a very special time of the year here in New York City, it’s a time for family, friends, and giving back and there’s no place I would rather be than with all of you, so many amazing people who make a difference in the lives of others.”

He congratulated his fellow honoree, noting that they have volunteered together on many occasions and thanked the RMH-NY team, the staff, the leadership, the volunteers and the supporters for all that they do. “More than 40 years ago RMH-NY opened their doors to provide a home away from home for families facing some of the most difficult times of their lives, and during these 40 years the RMH team has offered love, support, and a sense of community to more than 59,000 families… I’m humbled and thankful to be recognized this evening, it’s a great honor for me, my wife Demetra and our children Peter and Christiana.”

Ziozis said: “From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all for caring so much about the mission of Ronald McDonald House and for the outstanding support received this evening… I am truly humbled and honored to be here tonight as we share the commitment to the children and the families and helping them navigate their complex medical crises and providing really a home away from home that is warm and comforting in times of uncertainty. This is the mission of RMH-NY… congratulations to my dear friend Michael Psyllos, my co-honoree… a special thanks to Spiridoula and the wonderful team, I’m thankful for the gifts bestowed upon me by God and my parents, I’m grateful for my family… my wife Bessie and our sons John and Lazarus.”

He noted that “the honors belong to the brave and heroic families who are going through the most difficult times of their life… they’re the real heroes and the real honorees.”

Ziozis recounted how he became involved with RMH-NY, during his own mother’s heroic battle against colon cancer, during one visit to the hospital, the elevator doors opened on the pediatric oncology floor and his mother was concerned with “what happens to the kids, the families. “She was going through a very painful time of her own treatment, we lost mom in 1999 and those days the treatments were different… before you know it, my mom and I are introduced to Niki Sideris, the founder of the Greek Division… when she [his mom] heard about it, she got involved… she instilled in us that this is something I would like you to do,” he said of his ongoing support for the organization.

The Greek Division committee members of longstanding were also called to the stage to be acknowledged for their many years of support.

Cyprus New York Productions with Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis, Demetris Michael, Ariadne Anna, Aggeliki Psoni, Mark Ryan Anderson, and violinist Rafailia Kapsokavadi entertained the guests with a festive musical performance which included a moving medley of John Lennon songs and a special appearance by one of Stratis’ students from the Cathedral School, Evangelia who performed on the triangle during the Greek Christmas carols with everyone singing along.

More information about RMH-NY is available online: https://www.rmh-newyork.org/.