Rivals Say Mitsotakis, New Democracy Whitewash Deadly Train Accident

March 13, 2024
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ
Interview of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the "Unmatched" program on SKAI TV, Tuesday March 12, 2024. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – With a survey finding 77 percent of Greeks believing the New Democracy government is trying to cover up the reasons for a February 2023 head-on train crash that killed 57, rival parties are piling on and claiming there’s a whitewash going on.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ attempted to “bulldoze not just the truth but reason itself” while talking to SKAI TV about the disaster in Tempe that killed mainly students heading from Athens to Thessaloniki, the major opposition SYRIZA charged.

The Leftists – who have fallen to third behind PASOK in surveys – said that Mitsotakis had presented himself  “a simple observer of events although he said those found negligent would be held accountable.

Mitsotakis said that the “final word” on Tempe rests with the justice system. “Political leaders are trying to build a career on the Tempe accident,” he said, suggesting his rivals are trying to make capital on the tragedy.

But more than a year later, only the stationmaster on duty – only several days into the job – and several railway executives are being charged, no managers or politicians, including then transporter minister Kostas Karamanlis who resigned but was elected to Parliament.

A parliamentary committee controlled by members of the ruling New Democracy kept its work secret, leading to some rival parties members walking out in protest that it wasn’t a serious investigation but designed to protect the Conservatives from blame.

Mitsotakis “said nothing about New Democracy’s report, which speaks only of human error, gave no reply to the burning issues that have arisen and are linked to his government’s omissions but also to the effort to cover up a crime,” the party said.

After the disaster he also initially said human error was at fault before it was revealed that electronic safety systems hadn’t been fully implemented and would have likely prevented the crash if they had, and other reports said the railways still aren’t safe.

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis lashed out at Mitsotakis, suggesting the Prime Minister was soft-pedaling the tragedy to prevent further fallout and ignored the findings of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the collision and of causing a “degradation of the rule of law in Greece.”

“The EU prosecutor’s office clearly linked the crime in Tempe with the implementation of the remote management  project. Its report in the summer outlines the crimes of breach of faith and duty by the New Democracy minister, Mr. Karamanlis,” Androulakis said.

Four SYRIZA lawmakers presented a dissenting minority report on the collision to a Supreme Court prosecutor, none of those charged so far being taken to trial, the Leftists saying the tragedy wasn’t human error alone but there was criminal responsibility that should be assigned, including to Karamanlis, the Athens-Macedonia News Agency said.

The New Democracy report said the general railway regulation was violated seven times, leading to the tragic accident, said nothing had been hidden and that decisions were made to remove damaged trains, although the site was covered with gravel, hampering investigators looking for clues.

SYRIZA alleged a government cover-up and said upgrading the signaling and remote control system in the Greek railway network could have prevented the disaster and accused former ministers of negligence and manslaughter.

