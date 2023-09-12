Rivals Rain Criticism on Mitsotakis Over Deadly Floods Devastation

Politics

In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office, floodwaters cover a plain, in Thessaly region, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP)

ATHENS – The second of a one-two punch against Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – the first over his government’s response to wildfires – was landed by rivals over his handling of deadly foods that wiped out agricultural land.

There’s been no let-up in natural and political disasters for his New Democracy government since he easily won re-election in June, routing the former ruling SYRIZA so badly it’s been left politically irrelevant.

But the Leftists, joined primarily by the third-place party in Parliament – the PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change – have jumped on his government for failing to have woodlands cleared before the fires and not doing anti-flooding measures.

The floods left 15 people dead and turned 25 percent of the lands in Thessaly in central Greece, the country’s breadbasket for many products, into a lake then left covered in silt and mud, rendering it useless.

Health officials also said the flooding there killed so many animals and livestock, whose carcasses decayed before they could be removed, that it could spread infectious diseases.

As he did after the wildfires, Mitsotakis said those affected by the floods – individuals, families and businesses – would be partially compensated for the losses, the subsidies likely far more costly than prevention measures.

In a review of his government reeling under the weight of yet more criticism, the British newspaper The Guardian said his government “is facing his biggest crisis yet,” over the flooding caused by the storm Daniel.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/11/greek-pm-kyriakos-mitsotakis-storm-daniel-disaster-response

Public health officials told residents in the affected areas to use only bottled water for personal hygiene, drinking and cooking despite ongoing shortages as the government scrambled aid for them.

“The economic catastrophe is massive since the productive heart of the country is here,” said Nikos Androulakis, leader of the opposition PASOK-KINAL about the costs.

“The responsibilities of the government and [the local] prefecture are very big. It is clear they failed to shield Thessaly from such extreme weather phenomena,” he added.

The storm Ianos, a Mediterranean cyclone, hit the same area three years ago but farmers said debris was left along riverway embankments and clearing hadn’t been fully done.

That was despite the government allocating 240 million euros ($257.27 million) for the construction of anti-flooding barriers, no reports of what had been done or where the money went.

“The quality of the anti-flood works that have taken place has to be inspected but [officials] should also apologize for the works that have not happened in recent years,” said Androulakis.

SYRIZA piled on the criticism saying that Mitsotakis “Did not feel the need to give answers about the hundreds of millions that were handed out for infrastructure and anti-flood works.”

Efi Achtsioglou, the front-runner in Sept. 17 elections for a new SYRIZA leader and former head and one-time premier Alexis Tsipras quit after taking a beating in the elections, joined in the condemnation.

She accused the government of “throwing flood risk management plans in the rubbish … it ignored European Commission warnings (about works not carried out.) These responsibilities must be taken.”

‘Increasingly, the floods have been called a “national tragedy”, with the media noting that even ‘Biblical catastrophe’ seems inadequate in conjuring the extent of the devastation,” the newspaper said.

Even the pro-government Kathimerini newspaper went after Mitsotakis for his Cabinet appointments that have seen three ministers resign under pressure this year for failing in duties.

Columnist Alexis Papachelas complained about “lightweight” unqualified politicians getting plum ministerial positions and wrote that, “The time has come for all of us to put egoism aside: first, the Prime Minister,” telling Mitsotakis to look outside patronage to find better ministers.

“We cannot change nature or geography. The point is that we all wake up, from the Prime Minister to the last citizen, and understand that if we do not come out of our inertia and cynical lethargy, we will end up a ‘failed state,’” he said.

That was after the newspaper said the promises after Ianos were left undone apart from rebuilding roads and bridges but that flood protection projects weren’t carried out, adding to the damage this year.

There were reports that Mitsotakis, backpedaling in trying to defend his choices for key posts that turned into a debacle for him, might have to look at yet another shake-up although that usually results in musical chairs in moving the same people around to different positions.