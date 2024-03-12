Rising Greek Economy Got 11.2 Billion Euros Public Investments in 2023

Economy

ATHENS – It hasn’t helped working-class households who are struggling with high supermarket prices and soaring rents, but Greece’s economic recovery with the near en of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated in 2023 and is still growing.

The economy was bolstered by an 11.2 billion euro ($12.25 billion) Public Investment Program, an additional 176 million euros ($192.46 million) over the previous year, the Finance Ministry said.

At the same time, the European Union provided 3.6 billion euros ($3.94 billion) from its recovery fund in loans and subsidies for essential projects while the New Democracy government was also providing aid for businesses affected by wildfires and floods.

The initial budget of the Public Investment Program for 2023 was raised 800 million euros ($876.8 million) with supplementary budgets to deal with increased needs for the restoration of damages from those natural disasters and co-funded projects.

Payment demands to the European Commission totaled 4.074 billion euros ($4.45 billion) which fully covers its annual target and further lifting public revenues and the ministry said 2014-20 co-funded projects totaling 23.4 billion euros ($25.59 billion) were done.

National Economy and Finance Alternate Minister Nikos Papathanasis said for 2024, the economy is projected to record even bigger growth helped by the exploitation of European funds and the Recovery Fund. “We continue dynamically towards a sustainable and resilient economy supporting investments and creating new job positions,” he said.