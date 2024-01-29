x

January 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 41ºF

Science

Rise and Shine: Japanese Moon Probe back to Work after Sun Reaches its Solar Panels

January 29, 2024
By Associated Press
Japan Moon Landing
FILE - This image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)/Takara Tomy/Sony Group Corporation/Doshisha University shows an image taken by a Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2) of a robotic moon rover called Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, on the moon. A Japanese moon explorer is up and running Monday, Jan. 29, after several tense days without the sunlight it needs to generate power. (JAXA/Takara Tomy/Sony Group Corporation/Doshisha University via AP, File)

TOKYO — A Japanese moon explorer is up and running Monday after several tense days without the sunlight it needs to generate power.

Japan’s first lunar mission hit its target in a precision touchdown on Jan. 20, but landed the wrong way up, leaving its solar panels unable to see the sun.

But with the dawn of the lunar day, it appears that the probe has power.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Monday that it successfully established communication with the probe Sunday night, and the craft has resumed its mission, taking pictures of the Moon’s surface and transmitting them to the Earth.

After a last-minute engine failure caused the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, to make a rougher-than-planned landing, JAXA used battery power to gather as much data as possible about the touchdown and the probe’s surroundings. The craft was then turned off to wait the sun to rise higher in the lunar sky in late January.

With power, SLIM has continued work to analyze the composition of olivine rocks on the lunar surface with its multi-band spectral camera, seeking clues about the Moon’s origin and evolution, the agency said. Earlier observations suggest that the moon may have formed when the Earth hit another planet.

A black-and-white photo posted by JAXA on social media showed the rocky lunar surface, including a rock the agency said it had named “Toy Poodle” after seeing it in initial images. The probe is analyzing six rocks, all of which have been given the names of dog breeds.

SLIM is expected to have enough sun to continue operations for several earth days, possibly until Thursday. JAXA said it’s not clear if the craft will work again after another severely cold lunar night.

The SLIM landed about 55 meters (60 yards) away from its target, in between two craters near the Shioli crater, a region covered in volcanic rock. Previous moon missions have typically aimed for flat areas at least 10 kilometers (6 miles) wide.

SLIM carried two autonomous probes, which were released just before touchdown, recording the landing, surroundings and other lunar data.

The landing made Japan the world’s fifth country to reach the moon surface, after the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India.

 

RELATED

Health
The UK Says it Will Ban Disposable Vapes and Curb Candy-flavored E-cigarettes Aimed at Kids

LONDON — The British government says it will ban the sale of disposable vapes and limit their cornucopia of flavors in an effort to prevent children becoming addicted to nicotine.

Science
After Three Years on Mars, NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Mission Ends
Health
What is a Heart Attack? Cardiologists Explain the Condition Following Death of NBA Coach

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Revelers in Festive Dress Fill Downtown Tampa, Florida, for the Annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest (Vid & Pics)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Revelers clad in pirate finery packed Tampa's waterfront Saturday as a flotilla of boats arrived for the city's annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest.

ATHENS - New Democracy lawmaker and former shipping minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, who stepped down after comments in the wake of a ferry passenger pushed off by a crew member to his death, is giving up politics entirely.

ATHENS - Meeting President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the US State Department’s approval of a deal to sell Greece up to 40 F-35 fighter jets showed how strong ties are between the countries.

THESSALONIKI — Speaking on the day for commemorating the victims of the Holocaust, a high-ranking official of the Orthodox Church warned Sunday against the spread of antisemitism by religious and church officials.

Visitors to the Dominican Republic often experience first-hand the truest definition of fusion cuisine.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.