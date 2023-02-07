Ripple Effect of Deadly Turkey Earthquake Reached Under Cyprus

Society

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing and injuring thousands of people. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

NICOSIA – The devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 5,000 people and untold numbers unaccounted for also sent waves near Cyprus, but under the sea where it is felt less.

Still, it affected the area, said the head of Greece’s organization for anti-seismic planning Efthymios Lekkas, the Cyprian arc that includes a east of Ayia Napa and is particularly sensitive to seismic activity in Turkey and the wider Anatolian region.

Speaking to the state broadcaster CyBC radio, he added that the conformation of the Cyprian arc is not large enough to produce large earthquakes and that it wasn’t at risk over the shock.

But a 3.6 magnitude was recorded on the island, most likely an aftershock of 7.8 quake that rocked an area of Turkey near the border with Syria and collapsed buildings, burying more people in the rubble.